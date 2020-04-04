'It has never been as important to be part of the home team' - GAA stars drive clear message

“WE’RE ALL IN this together. It has never been as important to be part of the home team.”

That’s the message from some of the country’s top Gaelic games stars and managers as the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis continues across the length and breadth of the country.

(watch video above, or click this link)

The Gaelic Players Association [GPA] and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association [WGPA] have come together to produce a video in support of the HSÉ messaging for people to stay at home at this current time.

Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody, Armagh football boss Kieran McGeeney, Dublin stars Ciarán Kilkenny and Sinéad Goldrick, Monaghan forward Conor McManus, Lee Chin and David Moran of Wexford and Kerry respectively and recently-retired Cork camóg Aoife Murray all feature.

“This time of the year, we’re usually doing all we can to get the better of each other, to try our best to be on the winning team,” the video begins.

We’re usually at the end of the leagues, getting ready for the white-hot battle of championship football. But this year is different. This year, we’re all part of the one team. We have a common opponent that we will only overcome together.

The video is part of a wider #HomeTeam campaign the GPA and WGPA have been pushing out on social media channels of late.

“I’m staying at home,” each participant clearly states at the end.

