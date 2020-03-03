This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Honeysuckle camp choose Mares’ Hurdle over Champion at Cheltenham

Henry De Bromhead’s six-year-old had won the Irish Champions Hurdle at Leopardstown last month.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 963 Views 1 Comment
Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead celebrate with Honeysuckle at Fairyhouse last December.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
HENRY DE BROMHEAD has confirmed his unbeaten mare Honeysuckle will contest the Close Brothers Hurdle at next week’s Cheltenham Festival, rather than the Unibet Champion Hurdle on the same afternoon.

The Kenneth Alexander-owned six-year-old claimed her seventh victory from as many starts with a battling display in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown last month, after which connections were keen to keep their options open regarding her Festival target.

Honeysuckle was as short as 4-1 to beat the boys in the Champion Hurdle next Tuesday.

However, she will instead go back against her own sex – throwing up a potentially mouth-watering clash with the Willie Mullins-trained Benie Des Dieux, winner of the race in 2018 and a final-flight faller 12 months ago.

De Bromhead told the PA news agency: “That (Mares’ Hurdle) is where we’re going.

“It was a tough decision, but we’ve made it, and that’s it.

“She seems in great form.”

