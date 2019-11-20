This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hong Kong Open postponed due to ongoing anti-government protests

The European Tour has released a statement today, adding that they hope to reschedule for early next year.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 10:30 AM
Riot police detain a protester at Hong Kong Polytechnic University this week.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

NEXT WEEK’S HONG Kong Open, one of the biggest golf tournaments in Asia, has been postponed following months of anti-government protests in the city.

“Regretfully the European Tour, in conjunction with our tournament co-sanctioning partner at the Asian Tour, has taken the decision to postpone next week’s Hong Kong Open,” a European Tour statement said.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said he hoped the event, whose winners include Rory McIlroy, Colin Montgomerie and Peter Thomson, could be rescheduled for early next year.

“The decision has been taken due to the ongoing level of social unrest in Hong Kong,” Pelley said.

As the safety of our players, staff, stakeholders and everyone involved in each and every one of our tournaments around the world is our top priority, we feel this is the correct, but unfortunate, course of action.”

Asian Tour commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant said: “It is regrettable that the Hong Kong Open has to be postponed due to the ongoing unrest in the city.

“The unpredictability of the current situation in Hong Kong makes it very challenging to sanction the tournament especially with the safety of everyone of utmost importance.

“However, we are optimistic that once the situation in Hong Kong stabilises, we will be in a better position to sanction the 61st edition of the Hong Kong Open in the very near future.”

