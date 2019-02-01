This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wes Hoolahan extends West Brom stay despite interest from the A-League

The 36-year-old Irish playmaker will stay with the Championship club until the end of the season.

By Paul Dollery Friday 1 Feb 2019, 4:53 PM
West Bromwich Albion's Wes Hoolahan.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
WEST BROMWICH ALBION have extended the contract of veteran Irish playmaker Wes Hoolahan.

The Dubliner, who turns 37 in May, joined the English Championship club on a short-term deal last September and has made eight appearances for the Baggies so far.

His contract has now been extended until the end of the season, despite reports in Australia linking him with a move to A-League outfit Melbourne City. 

“I was absolutely thrilled when the gaffer gave me the call to tell me he wanted to extend my stay,” said Hoolahan, who’ll be hoping to make a significant contribution to Darren Moore’s side’s bid for a return to the Premier League.

“I’m happy to play whatever role is required of me — as long as the boys are winning, that’s all that matters. It’s a great group of lads to be around, and although I had options, it was an easy decision to stay here.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting end to the season and I can play a part in what we’re all trying to achieve.”

West Brom are currently in fourth place in England’s second tier, four points adrift — but with a game in hand — of Hoolahan’s former club Norwich City, who occupy the second of the two automatic promotion places.

Hoolahan left Norwich at the end of last season after a decade at Carrow Road. The midfielder, who won 43 senior caps for Ireland, retired from international football in February 2018.

