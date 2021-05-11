BE PART OF THE TEAM

Hoolahan 'would love to carry on' for another season as 39th birthday looms

His seven goals and eight assists helped Cambridge United achieve promotion from League Two.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 11 May 2021, 5:40 PM
Wes Hoolahan (right) and Cambridge United team-mate Paul Mullin celebrate after the club's promotion from League Two.
Image: PA
Wes Hoolahan (right) and Cambridge United team-mate Paul Mullin celebrate after the club's promotion from League Two.
Image: PA

WES HOOLAHAN HAS yet to make a call on his future in professional football, having had a starring role in Cambridge United’s promotion from League Two.

However, the popular Irish playmaker admits that he’ll be keen to play on for another season if his body is up to the task.

Aided by Hoolahan’s personal contribution of seven goals and eight assists, Cambridge will be back in the third tier of English football next season for the first time in 19 years.

The veteran Dubliner, who turns 39 next week, was subsequently named in the League Two Team of the Season. In February he became the oldest winner of the division’s Player of the Month award.

The one-year deal that Hoolahan signed at the Abbey Stadium last July has now expired. Whether he’s physically capable of playing again next season – be it at Cambridge or elsewhere – is something he isn’t rushing into a decision on.

“It’s the love of the game, I really love it,” he told The Cambridge News. “I train hard and still enjoy it – that’s the main thing. I enjoy winning, it’s a buzz to win games, and to top it off and get promoted here with Cambridge has been excellent.

“I would love to carry on, but sometimes obviously your body catches up with you. I’ll have a good rest again this summer and see what happens. I haven’t decided really yet what to do.”

Hoolahan has now experienced promotion from all three tiers of the English Football League. As well as going up from League One with both Blackpool and Norwich City, he twice helped the Canaries make the jump from the Championship to the Premier League. 

“It’s as good as the first one,” he said of Cambridge’s achievement. “Every promotion is the same feeling of joy. It’s been a hard season, training every day. We’ve all stuck together and this is the defining moment in the season, to get promoted.” 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

