This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 30 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Horgan blasts Treaty to WNL win over Bohs

Niamh Kenna struck to give Bohs an equaliser before half-time, but they were unable to keep Treaty at bay for long.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 6:33 PM
53 minutes ago 785 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5190565
File photo: Treaty in action against Peamount earlier this month.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo: Treaty in action against Peamount earlier this month.
File photo: Treaty in action against Peamount earlier this month.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WITH A DLR Waves player reporting Covid-like symptoms in recent days, their clash with Cork City was postponed leaving just one Women’s National League fixture standing today.

Treaty United overcame Bohemians 2-1 to edge into the top half of the table.

Maggie Duncliffe gave Treaty the lead midway through the first half, but Bohs pulled level through Niamh Kenna to leave the sides level at one apiece at half-time.

Parity lasted barely a minute of the second half however as Moira Shine played in Aoife Horgan who made no mistake in drilling her low finish to put her side into a 2-1 lead that they managed to hold through until full-time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie