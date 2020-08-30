Horgan blasts Treaty to WNL win over Bohs

File photo: Treaty in action against Peamount earlier this month.

File photo: Treaty in action against Peamount earlier this month.

WITH A DLR Waves player reporting Covid-like symptoms in recent days, their clash with Cork City was postponed leaving just one Women’s National League fixture standing today.

Treaty United overcame Bohemians 2-1 to edge into the top half of the table.

Maggie Duncliffe gave Treaty the lead midway through the first half, but Bohs pulled level through Niamh Kenna to leave the sides level at one apiece at half-time.

Parity lasted barely a minute of the second half however as Moira Shine played in Aoife Horgan who made no mistake in drilling her low finish to put her side into a 2-1 lead that they managed to hold through until full-time.