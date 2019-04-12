Mullins father and son duo steal the show at Ballinrobe

THE FATHER AND SON duo of Tom and David Mullins struck with Bercasa in the opening Betvictor Mares Maiden Hurdle at Ballinrobe this evening, the first race at the County Mayo track for 2019.

Bercasa, who is owned by the trainer’s wife Helen, won in very good style.

Noel Meade was in the good books of owner Martin McHale after the pair’s Cenotice won the Mulholland Bookmakers Maiden Hurdle.

McHale, a Ballinrobe-based businessman, was having his first winner at the track. Cenotice was ridden by Sean Flanagan.

The short journey back to Galway for Norman Lee would have been made even quicker when Sole Pretender landed the feature McGrath Limestone Works Handicap Hurdle.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, Sole Pretender won well and was returned a 5-1 chance.

Maeve’s Choice overcame a final-flight scare to win the BetVictor Handicap Hurdle for Matthew Smith and Adam Short.

Despite making a mess of that flight, Maeve’s Choice landed running, and got up to beat Doran’s River a neck.

- Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post

