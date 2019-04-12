This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Weekend tips: your best bets for Saturday's big races

Thom Malone takes us through the weekend’s action at Naas, Newbury and Ayr.

By Thom Malone Friday 12 Apr 2019, 2:36 PM
1 hour ago 808 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4589188
Keep Sean Levey on Ripp Orf on side in the Spring Cup on Saturday, writes Thom Malone.
Image: Mike Egerton
Keep Sean Levey on Ripp Orf on side in the Spring Cup on Saturday, writes Thom Malone.
Keep Sean Levey on Ripp Orf on side in the Spring Cup on Saturday, writes Thom Malone.
Image: Mike Egerton

TIGER ROLL CARRIED all in his wake last weekend and the ripples are still in evidence.

This weekend’s racing is unlikely to make the front pages, especially given the absence of Too Darn Hot in the Greenham Stakes (Newbury, 2.40pm, Saturday). John Gosden’s colt is officially the best juvenile since Frankel and it’s a shame to see him miss the race that Frankel started his three-year-old season in.

The roll of honour for the Greenham is littered with top-class equine talent and subsequent Group One winners. The surname Hannon is on the trophy seven times and the team from East Everleigh send Boitron, who tops the market.

The top-rated horse in the race is Hello Youmzain, whose only misstep last year was being too keen on his second start at Haydock. He showed plenty of desire when last seen winning a group two race in France beating a couple of solid juveniles, while the fifth horse home has won a listed race since. Kevin Ryan’s yard are not renowned for having early winners but they have had two from their last seven runners so the horse should be fit enough to do himself justice.

William Hill St. Leger Festival - Day Two - Doncaster Racecourse Sean Levey rides Ripp Orf in the Spring Cup. Source: Mike Egerton

The Spring Cup (Newbury, 3.15pm, Saturday) is the second of the big premier flat handicaps in the UK. Traditionally the main protagonists from the Lincoln tend to reoppose; this year, however, none of the first four will line up although the winner, Auxerre, looked to be Group class so has no future in handicaps.

Ibraz looks like he has the profile to be a worthy favourite but he may not be fit enough just yet. Ripp Orf will have no such fitness concerns. He was a strong finishing fifth in the Lincoln under what was probably not a great ride, but has Sean Levey on board for this and has placed off this mark on soft ground last season. There will be extra place concessions so back him each way, shouldn’t be out of the frame.

Dermot Weld Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The sense of momentum building into the season proper continues with the Gladness and Alleged Stakes at Naas on Saturday. The opening race on the card will be a first chance to see Monarch of Egypt — the progeny of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah — on the racecourse and will make for an interesting spectacle.

Imaging made a talking start to his season, giving Oisin Orr his first pattern win at Leopardstown last time out, and with conditions to suit, there is little reason to think he cannot step up in class in the Group 3 Gladness (Naas, 4pm, Saturday).

In the Alleged Stakes (Naas, 4.35pm, Saturday). it’s a process of elimination that led to drawing a line through all bar Hazapour, again trained by Dermot Weld. Hazapour has not been seen since disappointing on Irish Champions Weekend, but the son of Shamardal has beaten a whole host of decent Ballydoyle horses in the past and there is little reason to see that changing at Naas this weekend. Like Imaging, it’s not that he will be the best of these by the end of the season but the vast majority of the field just cannot be trusted. 

Ayr’s biggest day over jumps is on Saturday, where the Scottish Grand National is the feature (Ayr, 3.35pm, Saturday). Like the Irish National this is often seen as a way to prep a horse for the big one at Aintree the following season.

Cloth Cap is very inexperienced over fences, but has won two of his three starts over the larger obstacles and only has to carry 10 stone. He has to be better than his mark suggests. As with the Spring Cup there will be extra place concessions, and the way this guy stayed on his jumping debut suggests the extra trip will suit and assuming his jumping is good enough, he will be staying on at the end.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Thom Malone

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie