Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Houston Dash suspend head coach following investigation into abuse

English-born James Clarkson has held the position at the NWSL side since December 2018.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 11:35 AM
46 minutes ago 709 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5748706
James Clarkson.
Image: Diego Diaz
James Clarkson.
James Clarkson.
Image: Diego Diaz

US WOMEN’S FOOTBALL club Houston Dash have suspended their head coach and general manager, James Clarkson, with immediate effect. 

The announcement comes following the initial findings from a joint National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and National Women’s Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA) investigation into “current and historic complaints of discrimination, harassment and abuse”.

English-born Clarkson, 50, was appointed to the role ahead of the 2019 season, replacing current Ireland women’s boss Vera Pauw. He had previously worked with the club’s academy for over a decade. 

It is the latest case of misconduct in the league, after North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley and Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke were sacked last year, which led to the resignation of NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird.

Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames also resigned in November amid a raft of allegations. 

Dash say a final decision on Clarkson’s future will be made after the full investigation is completed, and they plan to appoint an interim head coach in the coming days.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“As an organisation, our highest priority is creating and maintaining a safe and respectful work environment for our players and staff, which we believe is critical to our success on the pitch,” their statement reads. 

“The club has made counselling services available to all members of the organisation interested.”

Irish internationals Denise O’Sullivan (2016-17) and Stephanie Roche (2015) have had spells at Houston Dash in the past.  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie