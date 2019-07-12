This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Russell Westbrook reunites with Rockets star Harden in Houston

The NBA offseason gets even more dramatic.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jul 2019, 7:53 AM
43 minutes ago 603 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4721463
On the move: Russell Westbrook.
On the move: Russell Westbrook.
On the move: Russell Westbrook.

THE HOUSTON ROCKETS have acquired star guard Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to reports.

In an ESPN report, the Rockets have sent Chris Paul and first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 for the 2017 NBA MVP.

The teams have also swapped picks in 2021 and 2025 as Westbrook reunites with former Thunder team-mate and 2018 MVP James Harden.

After Paul George left the Thunder for the Los Angeles Clippers, eight-time All-Star Westbrook wanted to be sent to the Rockets.

Westbrook and Harden played together in Oklahoma City from 2009 to 2012 – the pair helping the Thunder reach the 2012 NBA Finals.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 22.9 points, 10.7 assists and 11.1 rebounds as the Thunder advanced to the playoffs before falling to the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

