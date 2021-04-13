Fixture details confirmed for opening three rounds of the Rainbow Cup

Gavin Coombes is tackled by Rory O'Loughlin during the recent Guinness Pro14 final between Munster and Leinster.

Gavin Coombes is tackled by Rory O'Loughlin during the recent Guinness Pro14 final between Munster and Leinster.

DATES AND KICK-OFF times for the opening fixtures in the inaugural Rainbow Cup have been revealed this afternoon.

The first three rounds will consist of a series of derby games (Scottish and Italian sides are paired together), with details of rounds 4-6 yet to be confirmed.

Pro14 Rugby is awaiting “all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel”, organisers said in a statement.

The first game will see the DHL Stormers take on the Cell C Sharks on Friday 23 April (6pm). Later that evening (8.15pm), Ulster will host Connacht.

On Saturday 24 April, there will be a repeat of the recent Guinness Pro14 final when Leinster welcome Munster back to the RDS (7.35pm)

Round 1

Friday 23 April

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00

Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15

Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15

Saturday 24 April

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15

Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35

Sunday 25 April

Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00

Round 2

Friday 30 April

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO 18:00

Saturday 1 May

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00

Friday 7 May

Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00

Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15

Saturday 8 May

Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35

Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35

Sunday 9 May

Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00

Round 3

Saturday 8 May

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Friday 14 May

Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00

Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15

Saturday 15 May

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16

Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35

Sunday 16 May

Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00

Round 4: Weekend of 29 May

Round 5: Weekend of 5 June

Round 6: Weekend of 12 June

Final: Weekend of 19 June