Fixture details confirmed for opening three rounds of the Rainbow Cup

DATES AND KICK-OFF times for the opening fixtures in the inaugural Rainbow Cup have been revealed this afternoon.
The first three rounds will consist of a series of derby games (Scottish and Italian sides are paired together), with details of rounds 4-6 yet to be confirmed.
Pro14 Rugby is awaiting “all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel”, organisers said in a statement.
The first game will see the DHL Stormers take on the Cell C Sharks on Friday 23 April (6pm). Later that evening (8.15pm), Ulster will host Connacht.
On Saturday 24 April, there will be a repeat of the recent Guinness Pro14 final when Leinster welcome Munster back to the RDS (7.35pm)
Round 1
Friday 23 April
- DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00
- Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15
- Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15
Saturday 24 April
- Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00
- Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00
- Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15
- Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35
Sunday 25 April
- Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00
Round 2
Friday 30 April
- Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO 18:00
Saturday 1 May
- DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00
Friday 7 May
- Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00
- Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15
- Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15
Saturday 8 May
- Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35
- Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35
Sunday 9 May
- Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00
Round 3
Saturday 8 May
- Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00
- Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Friday 14 May
- Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00
- Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15
Saturday 15 May
- Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16
- Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15
- Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35
Sunday 16 May
- Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00
Round 4: Weekend of 29 May
Round 5: Weekend of 5 June
Round 6: Weekend of 12 June
Final: Weekend of 19 June
COMMENTS (11)