Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Fixture details confirmed for opening three rounds of the Rainbow Cup

The games begin a week from Friday.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,419 Views 11 Comments
Gavin Coombes is tackled by Rory O'Loughlin during the recent Guinness Pro14 final between Munster and Leinster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Gavin Coombes is tackled by Rory O'Loughlin during the recent Guinness Pro14 final between Munster and Leinster.
Gavin Coombes is tackled by Rory O'Loughlin during the recent Guinness Pro14 final between Munster and Leinster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DATES AND KICK-OFF times for the opening fixtures in the inaugural Rainbow Cup have been revealed this afternoon.

The first three rounds will consist of a series of derby games (Scottish and Italian sides are paired together), with details of rounds 4-6 yet to be confirmed.

Pro14 Rugby is awaiting “all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel”, organisers said in a statement.

The first game will see the DHL Stormers take on the Cell C Sharks on Friday 23 April (6pm). Later that evening (8.15pm), Ulster will host Connacht.

On Saturday 24 April, there will be a repeat of the recent Guinness Pro14 final when Leinster welcome Munster back to the RDS (7.35pm)

Round 1

Friday 23 April

  • DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00
  • Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15
  • Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15

Saturday 24 April

  • Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00
  • Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00
  • Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15
  • Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35

Sunday 25 April

  • Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00

Round 2

Friday 30 April

  • Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO 18:00

Saturday 1 May

  • DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00

Friday 7 May

  • Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00
  • Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15
  • Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15

Saturday 8 May

  • Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35
  • Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35

Sunday 9 May

  • Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00

Round 3

Saturday 8 May

  • Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00
  • Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15

Friday 14 May

  • Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00
  • Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15

Saturday 15 May

  • Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16
  • Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15
  • Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35

Sunday 16 May

  • Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00

Round 4: Weekend of 29 May
Round 5: Weekend of 5 June
Round 6: Weekend of 12 June
Final: Weekend of 19 June

