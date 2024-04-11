Connacht sign Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners to first pro deals

IRELAND U20 GRAND Slam winner Hugh Gavin has signed his first professional contract with Connacht.

The 20-year-old centre graduates from the Connacht academy, and will be a “great asset” to the province’s senior squad next season, head coach Pete Wilkins said.

Gavin has been a key player for the Ireland U20s in the past two seasons, starring on the run to the 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam as well as the runner-up finish at the U20 World Cup, and again this spring as Ireland were just edged out of their Six Nations defence by England.

“We’re incredibly excited by Hugh’s potential,” Wilkins said.

“During his age grade rugby we have seen him develop into an incredibly physical and well-rounded centre, and he will be a great asset to our senior professional squad.”

Scrum-half Matthew Devine has also signed his first professional contract with the province, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Devine, 22, was part of the Ireland U20 team that won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022.

He has already made his senior Connacht debut, coming off the bench in the Champions Cup defeat away to Lyon in January.

“This is a proud day for Matthew and one that’s richly deserved,” Wilkins said.

“He’s an extremely talented scrum-half who is a great fit for the style of rugby we play here in Connacht, and I know he’ll only continue to get better over the coming seasons.”

Connacht have increased the integration between their academy and senior squads this season, Wilkins explained, with rising prospects training alongside their more-established colleagues.

“The benefits have been enormous, not only for the academy players in exposing them to a professional environment, but also for both sets of coaches and management to work so closely together.

“Today’s news of Matthew and Hugh moving to pro contracts next season was helped massively by how we’ve approached the last year, and it will always be a major aim of Connacht’s to continue developing our homegrown players.”