Leinster scrum-half O'Sullivan makes switch to London Irish

Hugh O'Sullivan in action for Leinster against Munster.

Hugh O'Sullivan in action for Leinster against Munster.

LONDON IRISH HAVE signed scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan from Leinster.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for the province, having progressed through the Leinster Academy.

O’Sullivan is a former Ireland U20 international and a two-time Leinster Senior Cup winner with Belvedere College.

“I am delighted to have signed on with London Irish,” said O’Sullivan.

“I’m really excited to begin working under the likes of Declan Kidney and Les Kiss, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the squad effort as best I can. It will also be an excellent opportunity to develop my game while playing in the competitive league that is the Premiership.

I can’t wait to get going in pre-season and to link up with my new team-mates. I’m eagerly awaiting what will hopefully be a successful season for the club.”

Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby added: “Hugh will add great competition in the scrum-half position and will be joining an already hungry group of players vying for the starting 9 jersey.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He has picked up some good experience in Ireland with Leinster, and we look forward to seeing his progress continue with us at London Irish.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!