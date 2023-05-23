Ex-Leinster scrum-half on the move in England

IRISH SCRUM-HALF HUGH O’Sullivan has signed for Newcastle Falcons from London Irish.

The 25-year-old joins on a two-year deal. “We are excited to welcome Hugh into our squad,” Falcons interim head coach Mark Laycock said, with Alex Codling set to take the reins when he arrives from Oyonnax next month.

“He has a really strong pass, a good rugby brain and is used to playing high-tempo rugby from his time with Leinster and London Irish, so will be a welcome addition for how we want to play next season.”

O’Sullivan made 20 appearances in his two years with the Exiles. His Leinster exploits included Champions Cup outings against Exeter, Toulouse and Wasps as well as a further 34 appearances in the URC and Rainbow Cup.

A double Leinster Schools Cup winner with Belvedere College, O’Sullivan came through the Leinster academy and has also represented the Ireland U20s.

“I played at Kingston Park back in March when London Irish won up there, and the chance to stay in the Gallagher Premiership was a big thing for me,” O’Sullivan said.

“I’ve really fallen in love with the league, and compared with the URC it just feels like there’s a lot more jeopardy with anybody being able to beat anybody week to week. Every game feels like it’s a big one, and in terms of Newcastle in particular it just feels like a good time to join.

“The club’s got a really proud history – I saw their social media post the other day about being the first club to win the Premiership title 25 years ago when they’d just been promoted – and there are loads of legendary players you’d associate with the Falcons over the years.

“I’ve watched Newcastle over the past couple of seasons and there’s massive potential there. Everyone understandably goes on about the incredible wingers like Radwan and Carreras, but there’s talent right throughout the squad if we can start moving the ball around and playing a bit of rugby.

“I know the new head coach Alex Codling from when he coached my Ireland U18s team, and it’s an exciting time to be working with a guy like him. There’s obviously a lot of change with a number of new signings coming in, and it’s a time for the club to turn a page and move forward by trying some new things.”

On what supporters can expect from him, the Meathman added:

“Having come through the Leinster academy and been coached by Stuart Lancaster there’s been a huge emphasis on playing a quick style of rugby, and London Irish have been very much in the same mould.

“I’d be looking to try and bring that kind of tempo to the game, playing at pace, and having had some more regular Premiership game time with London Irish towards the end of the season I believe my control of the game has also been developed quite a bit.”

O’Sullivan becomes the Falcons’ 10th senior signing, with ex-Munster man Kiran McDonald also joining recently.