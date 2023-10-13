Irish Olympic medallist Hugh Russell passes away

IRISH OLYMPIC MEDALLIST Hugh Russell has passed away at the age of 63.

Known as ‘Little Red’, the Belfast flyweight took bronze at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, the first Irish boxer to do so in 16 years.

In his amateur days, he also won bronze at the 1978 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

He turned professional in 1981 and went on to claim the Irish and British bantamweight titles.

He became a two-weight champion when winning the British flyweight crown and he added a prestigious Lonsdale Belt to his collection for making three successful title defences. He retired with a 17-2 record in 1985.

It was in Moscow in 1980 that Russell bought his first camera and upon his retirement from boxing, he worked as a photographer for the Irish News. He was renowned for his portraits of The Troubles and earned several awards in his new career.

His story was featured in Donald McRae’s book ‘In Sunshine or in Shadow: How boxing brought hope in The Troubles’.

“I’ve just heard the sad news that Hugh Russell passed away. As a BBBoC member and an ex-boxer, he always had the fighters’ best interest at heart. One of the nicest men you could meet. RIP Hughie,” wrote Carl Frampton in tribute.

I’ve just heard the sad news that Hugh Russell passed away. As a BBBoC member and an ex boxer, he always had the fighters’ best interest at heart. One of the nicest men you could meet. RIP Hughie pic.twitter.com/WN6QEthTRl — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) October 13, 2023

“Very sad to hear a great friend and massive boxing figure here passing. Wee Red, Hugh Russell, Olympic medallist,” wrote fellow Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes.

Very sad to hear a great friend and massive boxing figure here passing. Wee Red, Hugh Russell, Olympic medallist. pic.twitter.com/kVWbtY8nF6 — Paddy Barnes OLY (@paddyb_ireland) October 13, 2023

“My thoughts and everyone at Queensberry are with the family and friends of Hugh Russell,” wrote promoter Frank Warren.

“A former Olympic medalist and British champion Hugh will be a greatly missed figure in our sport, and above all else was a thoroughly nice man and a great ambassador for boxing in Northern Ireland.”