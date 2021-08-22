Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I’m as disappointed and as angry as any of them. This is my responsibility'

Chris Hughton’s side fell to their fourth straight Championship defeat against Stoke on Saturday.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Aug 2021, 10:56 AM
NOTTINGHAM FOREST BOSS boss Chris Hughton has said he understands supporters’ frustration after his side fell to their fourth straight Championship defeat on Saturday.

A 1-0 defeat against Stoke City ensures they are bottom of the table. Hughton took over from Sabri Lamouchi, who also lost four successive games at the beginning of last season. However, he is not concerned by the comparison. 

“It’s not something I think about,” Hughton the Nottingham Post post-match.

“What I think about is, we are going through a transitional period at the club. We’ve had a pre-season where we’ve had most of the Under-23s training with the squad; we’ve had injuries.

“We are going through a difficult period. It’s a transitional period. With this group, however we recruit, it will be a younger, development side.

“Around those changes, what I have to try to do is get results. At the minute, this is the only thing I’m thinking about. I understand the disappointment of the crowd. I’m as disappointed and as angry as any of them. This is my responsibility.

“My responsibility is to get results for this club and these supporters. With the help of recruitment, we’ll do the best we can.”

They went down after a second-half goal from Josh Tymon. A vocal away contingent at the Britannia Stadium made their feelings clear and Hughton said he accepts it as part of the game. 

“You take it because you have to. Would I prefer not to? Yes. But these are the emotions of the game. These are the ups and downs of the game.

“We brought a wonderful support who were very vocal and got behind the team. When things don’t go our way, then unfortunately as manager I have to take the brunt of that.

“All we can do is work as hard as we can to get the numbers we need in. It’s been a really tough summer as regards bringing in players. There’s been a big turnaround.

“We are a lot younger, as regards the squad we’ve got. We lost a lot of players at the end of last season. We need to bring in numbers.”

