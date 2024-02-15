Hugo Keenan still in contention to face Wales as he continues to rehab knee injury

IRELAND FULLBACK HUGO Keenan has not yet been ruled out of Ireland’s next Six Nations game as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell confirmed that the 27-year-old Leinster man didn’t physically train with the team on Thursday but took part in organisational drills.

O’Connell said that Keenan “hasn’t been ruled out for Wales yet” and that he is “still available for selection.”

While acknowledging Keenan’s overall importance to Andy Farrell’s Grand Slam-chasing side, O’Connell suggested that his possible absence against Wales on Saturday week could be “good” for Ireland in that it would force their hand into learning about another player’s test capabilities in the 15 jersey.

“He plays a big role,” O’Connell said of Keenan. “He’s been injury free for a long time. He’s an excellent player and there’s so much in fullback, covering back field defensively — and also in attack, recreating our attack by moving side to side.

“There’s a load of IP we’d miss, he plays a big leadership role. He’s a problem-solver, highly regarded.

“It’s probably good for us in some ways because it makes us play someone else there if he doesn’t make it.

“I’m not sure yet where he’s at. We’d be hopeful.”

Garry Ringrose did train today and is in “good shape”, according to O’Connell, while captain Peter O’Mahony, World Player of the Year nominee Bundee Aki, and tighthead Tadhg Furlong are all back in full swing ahead of the visit of Wales in two weekends’ time.