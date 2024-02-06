How Hugo Keenan's defensive plays were a key part of Ireland's win in France

HUGO KEENAN DIDN’T generate many headlines after Ireland’s supremely impressive win in France last Friday, but on a night where so many of Andy Farrell’s men shone, the fullback delivered a number of important defensive plays which helped keep the visitors on top at the Stade Vélodrome.

Keenan has had busier nights with ball in hand but across the 80 minutes, his work off the ball was relentless.

The 27-year-old put his mark on the game early with this try-saving tackle on Damian Penaud after just two minutes.

As Gael Fickou attacks down France’s right wing, Keenan holds his position before delivering a well-timed hit on Penaud to force him into touch.

It was the first of three outstanding tackles by the fullback on the night.

The second arrived later in the opening period.

As 14-man France apply pressure in the Ireland 22 with numbers up, Keenan fires off the line with a huge tackle on Penaud, stopping the winger from finding Yoram Moefana on his left and driving him back in the process.

Keenan popped up with another important intervention in the second half.

After France break from deep, Keenan tracks across to stop 6’4″, 106kg Paul Boudehent in his tracks.

Keenan is immediately alert to the danger and makes a big effort to get across and make the tackle.

It’s another fully-committed hit which prevents Boudehent finding a teammate off his shoulder.

Keenan also crunched into Thomas Ramos on 18 minutes.

Those tackles were just one aspect of what was a typically well-rounded performance.

After Ramos kicked France’s first points of the night, Keenan’s chase from Jack Crowley’s kick-off and his subsequent tackle on the France fullback immediately puts the hosts under pressure, in a passage that ends with a rushed French exit which leaves Fabien Galthié’s side pinned in their own half.

From the resulting Irish lineout, Ireland build pressure and Jack Crowley sends Tadhg Beirne through for their second try of the night.

Keenan made another lung-busting effort in chasing a Jamison Gibson-Park chase on 63 minutes, and while he doesn’t win possession, he does enough to disrupt Boudehent and slow down France’s attempts to recycle the ball. Two phases later, France knock the ball on.

As the game wore on Keenan’s desire never faded, and the Ireland coaches will no doubt have appreciated his desire to chase down this Jack Conan kick with six minutes remaining and apply pressure on Matthieu Jalibert.

With Ireland 14 points up and the bonus point already secured, Keenan was still running hard and looking to make things happen.

Ireland then see out the remaining five minutes in the France half, with Ronan Kelleher adding their fifth try in a record 38-17 win.

Other players took the plaudits, but Keenan’s contribution across the night was an important part of a statement team performance.