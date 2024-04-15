Advertisement
Hugo Keenan during Friday's captain's run. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Injury Update

Hugo Keenan out for Leinster's Lions clash with hip injury

Ross Byrne to be assessed for ‘minor leg injury’ this week.
1 hour ago

HUGO KEENAN WILL not be available for selection for Leinster’s URC match away to the Lions on Saturday (KO: 2pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sport).

The full-back has been “managing a hip injury the last few weeks,” according to Leinster. He suffered “a minor flare up” of the injury during the captain’s run a day before the Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle, and remains unavailable for selection this weekend. 

Out-half Ross Byrne, who had a starring role in the victory over La Rochelle, was withdrawn from the game on Saturday with “a minor leg injury” and will be further assessed this week, according to Leinster.  

Versatile back Jimmy O’Brien will be further assessed this week as he nears a return from a neck injury. Garry Ringrose and Charlie Ngatai will also be assessed this week as they return from shoulder and calf injuries respectively. 

Luke McGrath came through the game at the weekend with no issues after his return from the graduated return to play protocols. 

There are no updates on: James Ryan (arm), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Alex Soroka (foot).

 

Ronan Early
