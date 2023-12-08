'There's a lot I feel I haven’t accomplished both with Leinster and Ireland'

HUGO KEENAN KNOWS that this weekend’s trip to the Stade Marcel Deflandre will be nothing like his first visit back in 2021. The opening battle in Leinster’s three-part rivalry with La Rochelle was a Champions Cup semi-final back in Covid times. Crowd restrictions meant the stands would be empty for the contest but that didn’t stop the famously boisterous La Rochelle supporters from making an impact on the occasion.

“It was in a weird time, during Covid,” Keenan recalls.

“I remember rocking up to the stadium and no supporters were allowed in but, jeez, they had thousands of people outside waiting for them and they hung around waiting for our bus as well.”

This time around the stadium will be packed as Ronan O’Gara’s side look to make it four straight wins against Leo Cullen’s men, with La Rochelle coming out on top in that 2021 semi-final before adding memorable successes in the 2022 and 2023 finals.

Some of the French sides have been accused of lacking enthusiasm when it comes to the Champions Cup but O’Gara has helped La Rochelle fall in love with the competition.

“They obviously have hugely passionate supporters and they are rugby mad there,” Keenan continues.

“You have seen it with some of the homecomings they have had. They have had loads of sellouts, and records, haven’t they for continuous sellouts in a row. They obviously love their rugby and that’s something you look forward.

“I have spoken to you before about how the first 10/12 games I played for Ireland were in empty stadiums, then there was a gradual increase. My breakout in European rugby was in Covid as well and you get pretty sick of playing in front of nobody and you enjoyed it a bit more when the crowds did come back. A chance to play in a stadium like that with that great fan base… The Leinster fan base travels well too, like Ireland’s, so it should be great at the weekend.”

Occasions like this weekend also help the players to move on from the pain of Ireland’s World Cup exit. Keenan – who played every minute for Ireland in France – arrived home to find a Leinster squad undergoing some major transitions. Johnny Sexton and Stuart Lancaster had both moved on, before South Africa’s World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber got stuck into his new job with the province last week.

Having failed to land silverware in each of the last two seasons, this is a big year for Leinster, who will once again head into the new Champions Cup campaign as one of the leading favourites to go all the way. The arrival of Nienaber only adds to the expectation around a team who last tasted European success in 2018.

There’s been a small bit of change. Obviously he’s (Nienaber) taken on sort of a D coaching role but he’s got a good knowledge of the whole game and he’s got great energy and enthusiasm.

“From day one he was getting involved in training sessions, putting his mark on things. It’s been brilliant to have him in. What more can you ask for, such a high calibre coach, back-to-back World Cup winning coach, so we’re extremely lucky to have him in and it’s exciting times for us as well. All the lads were buzzing for him to come in and getting excited to work with him now in the next while.”

That sense of a fresh start has been energising for those Leinster players looking to shake off the crushing disappointment of Ireland’s latest quarter-final exit.

“It is a challenge, especially with how it ended for us. It was so disappointing, the nature of it, and it’s not something you get over in the space of two or three weeks and time off. I always find the best way to get over defeats and heartbreaks is to get back playing rugby.

“It’s been an exciting time in here for us, both with the games that have been played and the games coming up, but also with Jacques coming in. It was my first experience of a World Cup and a great one for learnings but I am hungry to get going again.

“I’m highly motivated for this year. There is a lot I feel I haven’t accomplished both with Leinster and Ireland. I’m happy to be back in and playing big games.

“It was pretty miserable (after the World Cup). As I said, you don’t get over it quick. It’s not enjoyable. It’s not like you have holidays planned because you are hoping and planning to be in France for a little bit longer. So it was a tough three weeks. You probably want a week or two off but then you get bored and you’re keen to get back in. It’s the best way to get on with things, move on by playing again.”