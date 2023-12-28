Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris set for Los Angeles move

FORMER TOTTENHAM CAPTAIN Hugo Lloris is closing in on a move to Los Angeles FC.

Lloris has made 447 appearances for Spurs but not played for the club since April after he made clear his desire to take on a new challenge at the end of last season.

Advertisement

Boss Ange Postecoglou gave the green light for Lloris to leave this summer and, while no transfer materialised, Tottenham are in talks with MLS outfit LA over the veteran goalkeeper making the switch to America, the PA news agency understands.

The deal could be wrapped up by next week if discussions continue to progress as planned and the World Cup winner would leave on a free transfer.

Spurs signed Lloris from Lyon in 2012 and he went on to become a stalwart for the Premier League club, taking the captaincy under Mauricio Pochettino and leading the team to two League Cup finals and most notably the Champions League final in 2019 in addition to several top-four finishes.

Lloris, 37, last played for Tottenham during the 6-1 loss at Newcastle in April, where he was replaced at half-time with a thigh injury.

After Lloris stated his desire to move on in the summer, Lazio and Nice were among the clubs to register an interest in his services, but no transfer occurred and he was replaced as captain by Son Heung-min before the new campaign.

Postecoglou has talked up Lloris’ professionalism but not selected the Frenchman for any matchday squad, with Guglielmo Vicario quickly becoming his first-choice goalkeeper and Fraser Forster made back-up.

Lloris, who guided France to the World Cup final in Qatar last December before he retired from international football after the tournament, will depart Spurs sitting in eighth place in their list of all appearance holders.