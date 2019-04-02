This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Lloris is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world' - Pochettino keeps faith after Liverpool error

The Frenchman remains Tottenham’s number one despite late slip-up at Anfield.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 796 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4573395
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris
MAURICIO POCHETTINO OUTLINED the need for Tottenham to back their players as he offered goalkeeper Hugo Lloris his support after a costly error at Liverpool.

Lloris’ latest mistake in an inconsistent season saw the Spurs captain gift Liverpool a 2-1 win at Anfield as he dropped Mohamed Salah’s tame header against Toby Alderweireld for a decisive 90th-minute own goal.

But Pochettino, whose side slipped to fourth in the Premier League following Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday, defended the France international on Tuesday and ensured he will continue to be a key man for his side.

“[Lloris] is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world. No doubt,” Pochettino told a news conference ahead of Spurs’ first game in their new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Always we talk when someone missed in front of the goal the last touch. In that case, it was a little bit unlucky for him and the lack of reaction from our players.

“No doubt Hugo is one of the best and will be in goal [against Palace]. It’s a situation that is so painful and we deserved more. We have to be strong and back our players.

Hugo was so important for us over five years and is one of the most important players for the future of the club.”

Britain Soccer Premier League Tottenham goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris. Source: Rui Vieira

Pochettino went on to say that the club will not stop chasing a top-four finish, highlighting Spurs’ remaining home games as an advantage in an emerging “mini-league”.

“Of course we are going to fight. We are in the top four, ” he said.

We are disappointed in the last result but, against Liverpool, we deserved more. I thought we played really well. In the second half, we felt good.

“If we play like that, I don’t doubt we are going to be in the top four.

It is in our hands. It is a mini-league – seven games, with five in our new stadium. That will be a big boost for our players and for our fans. It is up to us to achieve that.”

