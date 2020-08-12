This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Six positive tests in Hull side places Super League fixtures in doubt

The news comes in only the second week of the Super League’s return from lockdown.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 2:48 PM
An image from Salford v Hull FC last weekend.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

SUPER LEAGUE CLUBS Hull FC and Salford Red Devils could have their matches this weekend postponed after six players from Hull tested positive for coronavirus.

The two sides played each other on Sunday — Salford winning 54-18 — with five of the Hull players who featured in the match among those who returned positive tests.

The sixth player was not in the matchday squad.

Two of Hull’s coaching staff also tested positive. 

These positives come even though, as a safety precaution, the decision was taken there would be no scrums in this season’s championship.

Rugby Union has not followed suit and scrums will be part and parcel of the resumption of the English Premiership this Friday before the Pro14 gets under way the following weekend.

Both Hull and Salford have cancelled training sessions for today, whilst the Hull players and coaches must quarantine until 21 August.

“Salford’s routine weekly test results have not yet been received,” read a statement by the Rugby Football League.

“But the RFL is now analysing Sunday’s match to determine how many players from each team will also be required to self-isolate under the test and trace procedures that have been agreed with Public Health England.

“Announcements on the impact on forthcoming Super League and Challenge Cup fixtures over the next two weekends will be made as soon as possible.”

The news comes in only the second week of the Super League’s return from lockdown.

The matches at risk of being postponed are Hull against Castleford next Sunday, as well as Salford’s match with Catalans Dragons on Saturday, part of a full round of fixtures behind closed doors at St Helen’s.

