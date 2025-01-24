Advertisement
Matt Crooks opened the scoring for Hull.
Hull stun promotion-chasing Sheffield United

The win lifts the Tigers out of the relegation zone.
10.08pm, 24 Jan 2025

SHEFFIELD UNITED MISSED the chance to take top spot in the Championship as they suffered a shock 3-0 loss at home to struggling Hull on Friday.

It took Hull’s Matt Crooks just six minutes to open the scoring at Bramall Lane with a fine first-time effort before Matty Jacob doubled the lead in the 64th minute courtesy of a close-range finish.

A win that took the Tigers out of the relegation zone was assured two minutes from time when Harrison Burrows deflected a cross in for an own-goal.

Defeat left the Blades in second place, a point behind leaders and Yorkshire rivals Leeds, who face fellow promotion contenders Burnley on Monday.

Third-placed Burnley will go level on points with Leeds if they win at Turf Moor.

