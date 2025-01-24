Hull stun promotion-chasing Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED MISSED the chance to take top spot in the Championship as they suffered a shock 3-0 loss at home to struggling Hull on Friday.

It took Hull’s Matt Crooks just six minutes to open the scoring at Bramall Lane with a fine first-time effort before Matty Jacob doubled the lead in the 64th minute courtesy of a close-range finish.

A win that took the Tigers out of the relegation zone was assured two minutes from time when Harrison Burrows deflected a cross in for an own-goal.

Defeat left the Blades in second place, a point behind leaders and Yorkshire rivals Leeds, who face fellow promotion contenders Burnley on Monday.

Advertisement

Third-placed Burnley will go level on points with Leeds if they win at Turf Moor.

– © AFP 2025