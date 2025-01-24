The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Hull stun promotion-chasing Sheffield United
SHEFFIELD UNITED MISSED the chance to take top spot in the Championship as they suffered a shock 3-0 loss at home to struggling Hull on Friday.
It took Hull’s Matt Crooks just six minutes to open the scoring at Bramall Lane with a fine first-time effort before Matty Jacob doubled the lead in the 64th minute courtesy of a close-range finish.
A win that took the Tigers out of the relegation zone was assured two minutes from time when Harrison Burrows deflected a cross in for an own-goal.
Defeat left the Blades in second place, a point behind leaders and Yorkshire rivals Leeds, who face fellow promotion contenders Burnley on Monday.
Third-placed Burnley will go level on points with Leeds if they win at Turf Moor.
