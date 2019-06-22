This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Street signs, a walk to Finglas and a bunch of dockers - the beginnings of Shelbourne FC

Chris Sands has been following the Reds for almost 80 years and wrote the book on one of the league’s most colourful clubs.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 663 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4693028

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

IN THE YEAR 1940, a three-year-old Chris Sands from Pearse St in Dublin, was brought to watch Shelbourne FC play for the very first time. 

At the time, the Reds played in Shelbourne Park, now better known as a dog track in the Ringsend area of the capital. 

In the almost 80 years since, Sands has followed the ups and downs of the ‘Dockers’ club keenly, from watching his hero Eddie Gannon playing in the 40s and 50s, to the club’s more recent European days. 

In 2015, he released a book on the club he’s followed his entire life, Shels: A Grand Old Team To Know, which chronicles the club’s history from foundation to present day. 

The origins of the club’s name, the secretary who was the driving force behind the club’s foundation and all the legendary players of the last almost 125 years of history are covered in the book.

Having such a knowledge and a memory of the club’s history makes the good days in red even more enjoyable.

“That’s part of the struggle. Some clubs might have it too easy. We never had.”

If the video doesn’t play properly, click here. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie