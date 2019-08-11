Humans of the LOI: The famous soup of Finn Park

IF FOOTBALL IN Ireland only went ahead when the weather was good, the game would surely have died out a long time ago.

Thankfully, the most loyal of League of Ireland fans aren’t deterred by the clinging damp jeans that come on the wetter nights, and when making the long journey to Finn Park in Ballybofey, the most loyal of those are rewarded with a cup of warm homemade soup.

Pat and Margaret began selling their chicken and vegetable soup 22 years ago in a small cabin just inside the gates of the ground. It has since become a staple for both Harps’ fans and visiting support.

During the winter, they could go through five or six pots of the stuff.

We visited Finn Park for Harps’ win over Bohemians last week, and despite being one of the warmer days of the year, a couple of pots of soup were still sold.

“They won’t leave Finn Park unless they get soup. It’s traditional.”

If the video doesn’t play correctly, click here.