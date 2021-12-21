Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 21 December 2021
Advertisement

Ulster confirm new contracts for James Hume, Matty Rea and Tom O'Toole

The trio have all signed new two-year deals with the province.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 4:24 PM
5 minutes ago 40 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5637752
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED THAT James Hume, Matty Rea and Tom O’Toole have all signed new two-year deals with the province, keeping them at the Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Centre Hume has been in superb form for the province this season, and is one game shy of reaching the 50-cap mark for Ulster. The 23-year-old also has one Ireland cap to his name, featuring in the July Test win over the USA.

Flanker Rea, 28, made his Ulster debut in 2017 and has represented Ulster 69 times.

Tighthead O’Toole, an Ulster Academy graduate, made his senior debut in 2018 and won his first two caps for Ireland this year. 

Head coach Dan McFarland, said: “It is great that Matty, James and Tom have bought into what we are trying to achieve as a club and, because of this, are prepared to further commit themselves to the province.

“All three add a huge amount to the squad, with Matty demonstrating his value as a lineout operating and ball carrying 6.

“Tom is still a young tighthead but has already earned international recognition for his relentless workrate and physicality.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“James has made a big breakthrough this year, adding consistency in his fundamentals to a top-class ability to beat defenders.

“I look forward to seeing what the next two years hold for this group of young players.” 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie