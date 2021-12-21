Ulster confirm new contracts for James Hume, Matty Rea and Tom O'Toole

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED THAT James Hume, Matty Rea and Tom O’Toole have all signed new two-year deals with the province, keeping them at the Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Centre Hume has been in superb form for the province this season, and is one game shy of reaching the 50-cap mark for Ulster. The 23-year-old also has one Ireland cap to his name, featuring in the July Test win over the USA.

Flanker Rea, 28, made his Ulster debut in 2017 and has represented Ulster 69 times.

Tighthead O’Toole, an Ulster Academy graduate, made his senior debut in 2018 and won his first two caps for Ireland this year.

Head coach Dan McFarland, said: “It is great that Matty, James and Tom have bought into what we are trying to achieve as a club and, because of this, are prepared to further commit themselves to the province.

𝙍𝙚𝙖, 𝙃𝙪𝙢𝙚 & 𝙊'𝙏𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙩 𝙥𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙐𝙡𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧



Full story on today’s signings ⤵️#SUFTUM ⚪️🔴https://t.co/Xl6JqDnOJx — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 21, 2021

“All three add a huge amount to the squad, with Matty demonstrating his value as a lineout operating and ball carrying 6.

“Tom is still a young tighthead but has already earned international recognition for his relentless workrate and physicality.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“James has made a big breakthrough this year, adding consistency in his fundamentals to a top-class ability to beat defenders.