Hummels showed 'courage' to make €38 million Dortmund return

MATS HUMMELS SHOWED courage by agreeing to a return to Borussia Dortmund, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

The World Cup winner is heading back to Signal Iduna Park, where he spent eight years between 2008 and 2016, in a reported €38 million move from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Zorc is delighted to welcome Hummels back and believes the decision to depart the Bundesliga’s dominant force after three seasons is a brave one.

“We are very happy that we were able to secure this transfer,” Zorc told Bild.

Mats is not only a seasoned Bundesliga player who brings everything but he is also a very important leader on and off the pitch.

“It was also a courageous sporting decision for Mats, which shows what kind of character he has.”

Meanwhile, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic thanked Hummels for his efforts in Bavaria.

On behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Mats Hummels very much,” he said.

“With him we have won the Bundesliga three times and last season the DFB Cup as well. Mats played a big part in that success.

“We wish Mats and his family all the best for the future.”

