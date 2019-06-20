This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hummels showed 'courage' to make €38 million Dortmund return

Sporting director Michael Zorc was impressed with the defender’s decision.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 8:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,869 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4691623
Departing Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels
Departing Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels
Departing Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels

MATS HUMMELS SHOWED courage by agreeing to a return to Borussia Dortmund, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

The World Cup winner is heading back to Signal Iduna Park, where he spent eight years between 2008 and 2016, in a reported €38 million move from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Zorc is delighted to welcome Hummels back and believes the decision to depart the Bundesliga’s dominant force after three seasons is a brave one.

“We are very happy that we were able to secure this transfer,” Zorc told Bild.

Mats is not only a seasoned Bundesliga player who brings everything but he is also a very important leader on and off the pitch.

“It was also a courageous sporting decision for Mats, which shows what kind of character he has.”

Meanwhile, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic thanked Hummels for his efforts in Bavaria.

On behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Mats Hummels very much,” he said.

“With him we have won the Bundesliga three times and last season the DFB Cup as well. Mats played a big part in that success.

“We wish Mats and his family all the best for the future.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

