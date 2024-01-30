Next Ireland manager set to face Hungary in June friendly

WHILE THE HUNT for a new manager of the Republic of Ireland continues, whoever gets the role will have ample opportunity to road-test players as Hungary have confirmed they will play a friendly in Dublin in June.

In confirming the fixtures, the President of the Hungarian FA, Sándor Csányi, told website m4sport.hu; “Just before the European Championships, we will play against Ireland. The national team coach’s request was to play a team with a similar style to Scotland – and Malta will be the opponent.

Advertisement

“So we will play Ireland away, Malta at home.”

The June window for friendlies could be added to, as sides seek a tune-up ahead of the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Concerns around the length of time it is taking to find a successor to Stephen Kenny is set to be addressed tonight (Tuesday) with a meeting of the FAI board.

The new manager should be in charge before Ireland’s first international tie in 2024, with a home friendly against Belgium on 23 March at 5pm, before they host Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium a few days later on 26 March at 7.45pm.

Ireland last played Hungary in 2021, a friendly during the Stephen Kenny era, which finished in a scoreless draw in Budapest.

Hungary have been drawn in Group A of this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament where they will face hosts Germany, Scotland and Switzerland.