Hungary manager Marco Rossi. Alamy Stock Photo
Hungary feelin

Next Ireland manager set to face Hungary in June friendly

June match announced by Hungary as they tune up for Euro 2024 finals.
32 minutes ago

WHILE THE HUNT for a new manager of the Republic of Ireland continues, whoever gets the role will have ample opportunity to road-test players as Hungary have confirmed they will play a friendly in Dublin in June.

In confirming the fixtures, the President of the Hungarian FA, Sándor Csányi, told website m4sport.hu; “Just before the European Championships, we will play against Ireland. The national team coach’s request was to play a team with a similar style to Scotland – and Malta will be the opponent.

“So we will play Ireland away, Malta at home.”

The June window for friendlies could be added to, as sides seek a tune-up ahead of the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Concerns around the length of time it is taking to find a successor to Stephen Kenny is set to be addressed tonight (Tuesday) with a meeting of the FAI board.

The new manager should be in charge before Ireland’s first international tie in 2024, with a home friendly against Belgium on 23 March at 5pm, before they host Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium a few days later on 26 March at 7.45pm.

Ireland last played Hungary in 2021, a friendly during the Stephen Kenny era, which finished in a scoreless draw in Budapest.

Hungary have been drawn in Group A of this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament where they will face hosts Germany, Scotland and Switzerland.

Declan Bogue
