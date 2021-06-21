Hungary says Munich plans to light stadium in rainbow colour is 'dangerous'

Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

HUNGARIAN FOREIGN Minister Peter Szijjarto has claimed that plans to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in solidarity with the LGBT community for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 game between Hungary and Germany are “harmful and dangerous”.

Local authorities in Munich asked Uefa for permission to light the stadium in “a visible sign of solidarity with the LGBTI community in Hungary”.

Viktor Orban’s right-wing Hungarian government last week passed a law banning the “promotion” of homosexuality to minors.

“It is extremely harmful and dangerous to mix sports and politics,” Szijjarto told MTI news agency on Monday.

“Historical experience shows that this is bad, and if anyone, the Germans certainly know this well.

“We in Hungary have passed a law to protect Hungarian children, and they are now fighting against it in Western Europe.

“The (lighting) clearly shows the intention to bring politics into the world of sport, because everyone knows what it is about.”

On Sunday, Uefa said it was opening an investigation into an allegedly homophobic banner and monkey noises at Hungary’s first two Euro 2020 matches in Budapest.

Hungary need to win on Wednesday to have a chance of reaching the last 16, while Germany know victory would secure a spot in the knockout phase.