Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

Hungary says Munich plans to light stadium in rainbow colour is 'dangerous'

Viktor Orban’s right-wing Hungarian government last week passed a law banning the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality to minors.

By AFP Monday 21 Jun 2021, 11:47 PM
33 minutes ago 772 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5473417
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HUNGARIAN FOREIGN Minister Peter Szijjarto has claimed that plans to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in solidarity with the LGBT community for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 game between Hungary and Germany are “harmful and dangerous”.

Local authorities in Munich asked Uefa for permission to light the stadium in “a visible sign of solidarity with the LGBTI community in Hungary”.

Viktor Orban’s right-wing Hungarian government last week passed a law banning the “promotion” of homosexuality to minors.

“It is extremely harmful and dangerous to mix sports and politics,” Szijjarto told MTI news agency on Monday.

“Historical experience shows that this is bad, and if anyone, the Germans certainly know this well.

“We in Hungary have passed a law to protect Hungarian children, and they are now fighting against it in Western Europe.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The (lighting) clearly shows the intention to bring politics into the world of sport, because everyone knows what it is about.”

On Sunday, Uefa said it was opening an investigation into an allegedly homophobic banner and monkey noises at Hungary’s first two Euro 2020 matches in Budapest.

Hungary need to win on Wednesday to have a chance of reaching the last 16, while Germany know victory would secure a spot in the knockout phase.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie