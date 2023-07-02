Hungary star set to join Liverpool in €70 million deal - reports

LIVERPOOL ARE set to further bolster their midfield with the signing of Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, according to reports on Saturday.

The BBC and Sky Sports reported that the English giants have told Leipzig they will trigger the 22-year-old’s €70-million (£60 million) release clause.

Szoboszlai scored 20 goals in 91 games for Leipzig since joining the German side from RB Salzburg in January 2021.

He has been pictured arriving in the UK to undergo his medical with Liverpool.

The Reds were in the market for midfielders after missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in seven years.

Advertisement

Szoboszlai would become Liverpool’s second signing of the transfer window after Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister’s arrival from Brighton for £35 million (€40.6 million).

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s new-look strikeforce is taking shape after the Blues confirmed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal on Friday.

The Senegal international has signed an eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge after impressing in La Liga last season with 12 goals in 26 appearances.

Jackson, 22, will cost a reported £32 million (€37 million).

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season.

“We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea teammates.”

Chelsea have been busy in the first few weeks of the transfer window as they were forced to move on a number of players to meet financial fair play regulations after splashing over £500 million on new signings last season.

Kai Havertz has crossed London to join Arsenal, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly joined the exodus of stars from Europe to Saudi Arabia, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined AC Milan on Friday.

A deal has also been agreed between Chelsea and Manchester United for the sale of Mason Mount.

However, they have also reinforced a blunt attack with Jackson set to battle French international Christopher Nkunku for the role as Pochettino’s first-choice number nine next season.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season, their lowest placing since 1994.

– © AFP 2023