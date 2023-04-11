Hunt takes over as Guvnor at Reading after Ince is sacked

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland International Noel Hunt has been named as the interim manager of Championship side Reading, after they sacked Paul Ince on Tuesday.

Hunt, who made 145 appearances for The Royals in a five-year period, had been assisting Ince as Reading had a run of eight games without a win, leaving them in the relegation zone.

“Reading Football Club can confirm that the contract of first-team manager Paul Ince has been terminated with immediate effect. Assistant manager Alex Rae has also departed the club,” a Reading statement said.

“Our Under-21s manager and former Royals striker, Noel Hunt, has been installed as interim first-team manager until the end of the season.”

Ince was initially hired by Reading on interim basis in February 2022 before earning the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

