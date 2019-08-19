Poll: Who should be crowned 2019 Hurler of the Year?

Callanan, Reid and McGrath are the front-runners for the award.

Callanan, Reid and McGrath are the front-runners for the award.

WILL THIS BE the year that a Tipperary player is honoured with the Hurler of the Year award?

You have to go back to 2010 when Lar Corbett was recognised for the last Tipperary hurler to claim the individual prize with Padraic Maher (2011 and 2016) and Seamus Callanan (2014, 2015 and 2016) nominated since then.

Yesterday’s All-Ireland triumph leaves Callanan in a prime position to challenge for the 2019 prize with the captain firing home the eighth goal of a memorable campaign. Team-mate Noel McGrath was man-of-the-match in the final win over Kilkenny and could challenge as well.

TJ Reid is the other leading candidate after an outstanding season spearheading Kilkenny’s attacking drive.

They are the leading trio but could an outsider like Cork’s attacking talisman Patrick Horgan or Tipperary’s defensive colossus Ronan Maher come into the frame?

Let us know who you think should win it this year.

