20-year-old defender signs new Cork City deal as boss Fenn hails 'stand-out performer'

CORK CITY MANAGER Neale Fenn has expressed his delight at securing the services of Ronan Hurley after the academy graduate’s “stand-out” first season as a professional.

The 20-year-old left back will combine his studies at University College Cork with full-time Premier Division football next year.

Hurley reckons it’s a sign of the work being done in the youth ranks that his emergence has been rewarded.

“I’m buzzing to sign back. I got some game time under my belt last season, and I want more of that next season,” he said.

“The number of young players coming into the first team shows the quality of the management at underage level, like Colin Healy and Richie Holland at Under 19 level. It also shows the quality of player that is there, and that Neale will give young players a chance.”

“The link-up between Cork City and UCC is great; you never know what will happen in football, so to be able to combine football and my degree gives me something to fall back on. It is great to be able to balance college and training.”

Pre-season training begins in January for Cork and Fenn can’t wait to get going with the squad he is assembling, especially now Hurley’s future has been secured.

“I’m delighted to get it over the line. Ronan was a stand-out performer last season and cemented his place in the team. He is hard-working, a good lad and wants to improve, so he is just the kind of player we want at the club,” he explained.

“Ronan is a very good player, he is tenacious, he likes to attack, and he is very good on the ball. Like I said when I got the job, we want good, hungry young players to take the team forward, and I am very pleased that we have most of them signed up already.

“I am really looking forward to working with them in January, getting them going and hopefully kicking on from there.”

