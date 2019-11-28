This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

20-year-old defender signs new Cork City deal as boss Fenn hails 'stand-out performer'

Young left-back Ronan Hurley will continue his college duties as he aims to nail down regular starting place.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 4:23 PM
26 minutes ago 360 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4910054
Ronan Hurley is signed up for next season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ronan Hurley is signed up for next season.
Ronan Hurley is signed up for next season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK CITY MANAGER Neale Fenn has expressed his delight at securing the services of Ronan Hurley after the academy graduate’s “stand-out” first season as a professional.

The 20-year-old left back will combine his studies at University College Cork with full-time Premier Division football next year.

Hurley reckons it’s a sign of the work being done in the youth ranks that his emergence has been rewarded.

“I’m buzzing to sign back. I got some game time under my belt last season, and I want more of that next season,” he said.

“The number of young players coming into the first team shows the quality of the management at underage level, like Colin Healy and Richie Holland at Under 19 level. It also shows the quality of player that is there, and that Neale will give young players a chance.”

“The link-up between Cork City and UCC is great; you never know what will happen in football, so to be able to combine football and my degree gives me something to fall back on. It is great to be able to balance college and training.”

Pre-season training begins in January for Cork and Fenn can’t wait to get going with the squad he is assembling, especially now Hurley’s future has been secured.

“I’m delighted to get it over the line. Ronan was a stand-out performer last season and cemented his place in the team. He is hard-working, a good lad and wants to improve, so he is just the kind of player we want at the club,” he explained.

“Ronan is a very good player, he is tenacious, he likes to attack, and he is very good on the ball. Like I said when I got the job, we want good, hungry young players to take the team forward, and I am very pleased that we have most of them signed up already.

“I am really looking forward to working with them in January, getting them going and hopefully kicking on from there.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie