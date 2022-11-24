Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leinster GAA issue suspensions following brawl at intermediate club hurling game

Footage of the melee emerged in the wake of Naomh Barróg’s win over Oulart-The Ballagh.

52 minutes ago 1,292 Views 0 Comments
Footage of the incident was shared on social media.
SEVERAL SUSPENSIONS HAVE been issued in the wake of the violent scenes at the Leinster Intermediate Hurling Championship clash between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Footage of the unsavoury incident at Parnell Park, which involved both players on the field and individuals in the stand, was the subject of significant focus in recent weeks after it was shared widely on social media.

The42 understands that players and supporters involved have received proposed suspensions by the Leinster Council.

Those penalties and sanctions have been issued to both clubs and individuals, who will then have the option of accepting them or seeking a hearing.

Reports elsewhere have indicated that bans could be up to 12 months in length.

 

When order was restored in the contest, the Kilbarrack side eventually prevailed after a penalty shoot-out.

The Dublin representatives are now preparing for Saturday’s semi-final against Bray Emmets of Wicklow.

