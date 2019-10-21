This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 21 October, 2019
Meath, Sligo and Leitrim lead the way in Champion 15 nominees

The Royals, the reigning Christy Ring champions, saw six players nominated.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 21 Oct 2019, 5:58 PM
The Meath team celebrate with the Christy Ring Cup.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The Meath team celebrate with the Christy Ring Cup.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE GAA AND GPA have unveiled the nominees for this year’s Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Champion 15 team.

15 will be chosen from the 45 players across the three competitions who were selected based on their performances.

Christy Ring champions Meath top the bill with six nominees, while Nicky Rackard winners Sligo had four players nominated and Lory Meagher victors Leitrim claimed five spots.

“Congratulations to all 45 nominees for their stellar performances on the pitch this year,” said GPA CEO Paul Flynn.

“It’s been a truly memorable year of hurling so it’s important that we recognise the talent that these players have and worked hard for. Well done to everyone involved and congratulations also to all of the hurlers nominated for a PwC All-Star Award for 2019.”

 In all 20 counties feature on the list.

It’s the first year that a selection of 45 players was chosen from the Ring, Rackard and Meagher competitions.

The new selection process has introduced player and coach feedback and has been finalised by an independent selection committee of journalists and referees.

Players competing in the Joe McDonagh Cup were considered in the PwC All-Stars for the Liam MacCarthy.

The Champion 15 selection will be named at he PwC All-Stars event in Dublin’s
Convention Centre on Friday, 1 November.

The nominations are listed below:

Christy Ring Cup

Brian Óg McGilligan (Derry)
Sé McGuigan (Derry)
Danny Cullen (Donegal)
Stephen Keith (Down)
Dáithi Sands (Down)
Eoghan Sands (Down)
Caolan Taggart Down)
James Burke (Kildare) 
Jack Sheridan (Kildare) 
Shane Lawless (London) 
Shane Brennan (Meath)
Sean Geraghty (Meath)
Damien Healy (Meath)
Keith Keoghan (Meath)
Jack Regan (Meath)
Shane Whitty (Meath)
Cathal Dolan (Roscommon)
Pádraig Kelly (Roscommon)
John Henderson (Wicklow)
Stephen Kelly (Wicklow) 

Nicky Rackard Cup

Simon Doherty (Armagh) 
Dean Gaffney (Armagh)
Caolan Rice (Armagh) 
David Buckley (Longford) 
Darren Geoghegan (Louth) 
Shane Boland (Mayo)
Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (Sligo)
Fergal Rafter (Monaghan) 
Keith Raymond (Sligo)
Joe Starr (Sligo) 
James Weir( Sligo)
Damian Casey (Tyrone) 
Tiernan Morgan (Tyrone) 
Willie Allen (Warwickshire)
John Collins (Warwickshire)

Lory Meagher Cup

Diarmaid Carney (Cavan)
John Duffy (Fermanagh) 
Darren Crowley (Lancashire)
Ronan Crowley (Lancashire)
Greg Jacob (Lancashire)
James Glancy (Leitrim)
Declan Molloy (Leitrim) 
Enda Moreton (Leitrim)
Liam Moreton (Leitrim)
Gavin O’Hagan (Leitrim) 

