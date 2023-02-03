Limerick's bigger picture, Galway under Shefflin and Cork search for balance

1. Will Limerick have bigger fish to fry?

The rules of engagement have changed, it would seem. Limerick’s approach to the springtime – which amounts to an apparent disregard for results – is an interesting one. In the era of provincial round-robins, just how valuable is an Allianz League title to the top counties?

Instead, the Treaty have managed to execute the perfect crescendo in performance levels over the last two seasons. If it’s not broken, they will not be in a hurry to fix it.

Poor league campaigns in 2021 and 2022 were followed by supreme heights from John Kiely’s charges in the subsequent championships. There will be little scrutiny applied following any Limerick losses over the coming weeks.

What will be of significant value to Kiely and Co over the coming weeks is fringe players putting their hands up. There has not been significant change to Limerick’s starting XV since the 2018 All-Ireland final. And although there is no great urgency to move anyone on, if the 2022 Championship is anything to go by, the management would welcome a bolter this season.

2. Can Galway take the next step under Shefflin?

Henry Shefflin’s maiden campaign at the helm of the Tribesmen could be graded with a B-.

The men in maroon failed to fire in the Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny, but got back on track by defeating Cork, and lost no credibility in their battling loss to Limerick at the penultimate stage.

The second term will be a fascinating one under the Kilkenny legend. He will be looking to inject more youth into the side in the coming weeks, with Donal O’Shea among those who seized their opportunity during the Walsh Cup.

The raw materials are there in the panel. Those with All-Ireland medals from 2017 add experience, while it has been clear from the Fitzgibbon Cup in particular over recent years that the conveyor belt of talent is showing no signs of stopping.

If they unearth a few starters over the coming weeks, Galway will be a dangerous proposition in the summer.

Ben Brady / INPHO Galway boss Henry Shefflin. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

3. Can Clare back it up?

It was a long winter in the Banner County after their All-Ireland semi-final no-show; an underwhelming end to the season, after a Munster Championship campaign that promised so much.

But the challenge now for this group is to back it up and prove that their defeat against Kilkenny was a mere blip.

Having missed out on an All-Ireland final berth by the width of a goal-post in 2018, they were unable to make amends the following season, exiting the championship after heavy defeats to Tipperary and Limerick.

Brian Lohan will be eager to avoid similar mistakes again. Claiming some big wins throughout the league would do no harm whatsoever, as they attempt to forget about their nightmare defeat to Kilkenny last July.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Clare manager Brian Lohan. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

4. Will Wexford have another fruitful league campaign?

Similar to Galway, the Yellowbellies enter year two with their manager following a promising opening term under Darragh Egan.

The Model County blooded several young stars, with Connal Flood, Charlie McGuckin and Oisin Pepper all taking their chances.

Twelve U20s were in their panel last season, and Egan will be bidding to help them get to the next level.

They open their league campaign against Galway under lights on Saturday, in a game that doubles up as the Walsh Cup final.

The Model County topped the Division 1A table last year against the odds, and will fancy their chances of doing so once more. After a morale-boosting home win over Kilkenny in the preseason competition, they will be hoping to hit the ground running at home on Saturday evening.

5. Can Cork strike a balance?

The Rebels have no shortage of flair forwards, and on their day they look unstoppable. The pace and skill of the attacking unit in full flow can be mesmerising. But when the going gets tough, they have become undone in recent years. The manner in which they were out-worked and out-hurled by Galway last summer was a reminder that they have some way to go before being considered the finished article.

But Pat Ryan must strike a balance. Fielding the six best forwards at his disposal, and playing the best attacking unit available are two different things. More ball-winning half-forwards are required.

Further back the field, key defensive positions are still to be nailed down. Rob Downey made strides in the full-back line, but he must continue to make progress to become the long-term solution in the number three jersey. Ciarán Joyce is another who had a fine 2022 campaign, and can make the centre-back role his own.

The loss of Mark Coleman to injury is an undoubted blow, but the management’s goal for the coming weeks ought to be getting an idea of the Rebels’ best starting XV.

