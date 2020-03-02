This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's the state of play as 2020 hurling league set for knockout stages

Clare, Wexford and Kilkenny have all booked places in the knockout stages.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Mar 2020, 10:42 AM
42 minutes ago 1,531 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5029225

YESTERDAY’S ACTION CONFIRMED half of the sides that will contest the knockout stages of Division 1 of the 2020 hurling league.

Clare’s win over Dublin propels them straight into the semi-final after they finished top of Group B with second-placed Wexford and third-placed Kilkenny joining them in the quarter-final ties.

The sides that will join them from Group A will come from the quartet of Limerick (8 points), Waterford (6 points), Tipperary and Galway (4 points apiece).

They all meet in re-arranged matches next weekend with Limerick entertaining Waterford on Saturday nigh at the Gaelic Grounds while Galway will take on Tipperary in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Limerick are already assured of a place in the top three and avoiding defeat will ensure they reach the semi-finals.

The fixture details for the knockout games have yet to be finalised after the scheduled was altered with recent postponements.

Yesterday brought the interest of Cork, Dublin and Laois to an end in the league campaign while Westmeath and Carlow will meet in the relegation play-off in Mullingar next weekend.

Here’s the state of play in the remainder of the divisions:

Division 2A

Antrim claimed a key victory yesterday over Kerry, both teams are now on eight points with Offaly in third place on six points. Antrim take on Offaly next Sunday in a re-arranged fixture, an Offaly win would see scoring difference come into play with all three sides tied on the same number of points.

The top two advance to the final with Kerry currently having the inferior scoring difference (+27) compared to Antrim (+63) and Offaly (+48). The winners of the final will be promoted to Division 1 while Mayo have been relegated from this tier.

Division 2B

Another key re-fixture takes place next Sunday with Derry meeting Kildare. Currently Derry (+33) and Down (+53) are on eight points with Kildare in third on six points. The final winners will secure promotion while London and Warwickshire will face off in the relegation play-off.

Division 3A

Armagh and Donegal have finished in the top two positions to book spots in the final with the winners promoted. Louth are facing the drop from the division.

Division 3B

Sligo, who are already through to the final, face Fermanagh in a re-arranged game next weekend.

Related Reads

02.03.20 'A bit surreal,' as four Sarsfields sisters and their dad finally taste All-Ireland success
01.03.20 Eoin Cody leads way for Kilkenny against Eddie Brennan's Laois while Wexford cruise past Carlow
01.03.20 Kelly hits 12 points against Dublin as Clare reach league semi-finals for first time in four years

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie