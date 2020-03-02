Here's the state of play as 2020 hurling league set for knockout stages

YESTERDAY’S ACTION CONFIRMED half of the sides that will contest the knockout stages of Division 1 of the 2020 hurling league.

Clare’s win over Dublin propels them straight into the semi-final after they finished top of Group B with second-placed Wexford and third-placed Kilkenny joining them in the quarter-final ties.

The sides that will join them from Group A will come from the quartet of Limerick (8 points), Waterford (6 points), Tipperary and Galway (4 points apiece).

They all meet in re-arranged matches next weekend with Limerick entertaining Waterford on Saturday nigh at the Gaelic Grounds while Galway will take on Tipperary in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Limerick are already assured of a place in the top three and avoiding defeat will ensure they reach the semi-finals.

The fixture details for the knockout games have yet to be finalised after the scheduled was altered with recent postponements.

Yesterday brought the interest of Cork, Dublin and Laois to an end in the league campaign while Westmeath and Carlow will meet in the relegation play-off in Mullingar next weekend.

Here’s the state of play in the remainder of the divisions:

Division 2A

Antrim claimed a key victory yesterday over Kerry, both teams are now on eight points with Offaly in third place on six points. Antrim take on Offaly next Sunday in a re-arranged fixture, an Offaly win would see scoring difference come into play with all three sides tied on the same number of points.

The top two advance to the final with Kerry currently having the inferior scoring difference (+27) compared to Antrim (+63) and Offaly (+48). The winners of the final will be promoted to Division 1 while Mayo have been relegated from this tier.

Division 2B

Another key re-fixture takes place next Sunday with Derry meeting Kildare. Currently Derry (+33) and Down (+53) are on eight points with Kildare in third on six points. The final winners will secure promotion while London and Warwickshire will face off in the relegation play-off.

Division 3A

Armagh and Donegal have finished in the top two positions to book spots in the final with the winners promoted. Louth are facing the drop from the division.

Division 3B

Sligo, who are already through to the final, face Fermanagh in a re-arranged game next weekend.

