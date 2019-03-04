This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GAA issues new hurling league fixture plan after 3 games rained off yesterday

The final is now set to take place on the weekend of 30-31 March.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Mar 2019, 2:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,684 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4522996
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

AFTER RAIN CAUSED chaos with the hurling league fixture list yesterday, the GAA have announced today that the postponed games have been re-fixed for next Sunday afternoon.

Three clashes in Round 5 were postponed due to waterlogged pitches at Páirc Uí Rinn, Walsh Park and Innovate Wexford Park. 

Next Sunday will see Cork entertain Tipperary, Waterford host Galway and Wexford at home to Kilkenny with a throw-in time of 2pm for all matches.

On Saturday night the first Division 1 quarter-final will take place with Limerick away to Laois in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 7pm.

Yesterday’s postponements will have a knock-on impact for the remainder of the 2019 hurling league with the GAA revealing a new fixtures plan after today’s meeting of the CCCC.

  • Quarter-finals: St Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend
  • Semi-finals: 23/24 March
  • Final: 30/31 March

Spectators arrive at the ground in the rain There was no action in Innovate Wexford Park yesterday. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Full details around timings and venues for the games will follow but there is a possibility of quarter-final ties on Bank Holiday Monday 18 March with the Sunday preserved for the All-Ireland club finals in Croke Park and a full round of football league fixtures pencilled in for Saturday 16 March.

The hurling league final will now be on the same weekend as the football equivalents. The GAA stated today ‘the main aim of the CCCC when considering these rearrangements was to minimise disruption to the scheduling of club games in April and May’.

Details were also confirmed for the knockout stage games in the lower tiers, here’s the full list of what is in store next weekend in the hurling league:

Saturday 9 March

Division 1 quarter-final
Laois v Limerick, Portlaoise, 7pm

Division 2B relegation play-off
Donegal v Warwickshire, TBC

Sunday 10 March

Division 1A
Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm, (TG4 Live)
Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm, (TG4 Deferred)

Division 1B
Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park, 2pm, (TG4 Deferred)
Offaly v Carlow, Tullamore, 2pm, (Relegation play-off)

Division 2A
Westmeath v Kerry, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm, (Final)
London v Mayo, Ruislip, 1pm, (Re-fixture)

Division 2B final
Derry v Wicklow, Inniskeen, 2pm

Division 3A final
Armagh v Roscommon, TBC

Division 3B final
Sligo v Longford, Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan, 2.30pm

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

