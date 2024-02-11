Late goal seals win for Dublin as Limerick struggle to shake off Westmeath

A LATE GOAL ensured victory for Dublin over Antrim in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League on Sunday, while Limerick found a gutsy Westmeath hard to shake off in Mullingar.

A defensive error by Antrim goalkeeper Tiernan Smyth saw the ball go over the line for a match-winning goal for Dublin in Corrigan Park.

Seán Gallagher was aiming for a point which Smyth stopped, but he failed to lift the ball and ended up in his own net after a scramble for possession.

Dublin were two points ahead at the break, while Conal Cunning had scored a goal for the hosts. But points from Cunning and Scott Walsh kept Antrim in touch, and Cunning pushed Antrim ahead with a point late on.

But that fortuitous goal sealed the win for Dublin at the death.

70 nóim #ANTvDUB@AontroimGAA 1-18@DubGAAOfficial 1-20



A leithéid de dráma ag deireadh an chluiche agus Cian O'Sullivan leis an gcúl do Bhaile Átha Cliath 🤯



Dublin snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with a last minute goal!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺#AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/8tcDEkXsss — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 11, 2024

Elsewhere in Division 1B, Limerick were made to work for their win over Westmeath. The sides were deadlocked at nine points apiece as Limerick’s Graeme Mulcahy had a goal chance which struck the crossbar in the first minute.

Niall Mitchell gave Westmeath the lead at the start of the second half and the sides continued to exchange scores to remain even at 0-14 each on 56 minutes.

Advertisement

Donnacha O’Dàlaigh grabbed a crucial goal for Limerick while Tom Morrissey added points to push Limerick ahead and a flurry of late points from Mark Quinlan, Patrick O’Donovan and Conor Boylan denied Westmeath a shock result.

In camogie, UL were crowned Ashbourne Cup champions after dethroning TU Dublin at the Connacht GAA Air Dome. UL, who were controversially eliminated from the competition last year, scored six goals in this year’s final to emerge as champions.

In school’s GAA, CBS Omagh retained the MacRory Cup while St Gerald’s Castlebar captured the Connacht Post Primary Schools Football Senior A title.

Holders CBS Omagh produced a strong second-half display to hold off their Dungannon opponents by six points in the end, as Ruairí McCullagh finished with six points.

St Gerald’s Castlebar held off a late rally from Galway’s Colaiste Baile Chláir to win the Connacht PPS Senior A FC Final. Colaiste Baile Chláir, who also lost last year’s final, were trailing by four points at half-time and cut the deficit to one after a Ryan Flaherty goal in on 47 minutes.

But the Mayo school pressed their advantage through points from Gavin Forry and Dara Neary to help push them to victory.

Allianz Hurling League

Antrim 1-19 Dublin 1-20

Limerick 1-20 Westmeath 0-17

MacRory Cup Final

CBS Omagh 1-18 St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon 1-12

Connacht Post Primary Schools Football Senior A Final

St Gerald’s Castlebar 1-10 Colaiste Baile Chláir 1-8

Ashbourne Cup Final

UL 6-11 TU Dublin 1-12

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!