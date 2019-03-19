This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park

Limerick take on Dublin while Galway face Waterford in the final-four ties.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 3:14 PM
33 minutes ago 1,077 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4549770
All roads lead to Nowlan Park on 24 March.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner.net
All roads lead to Nowlan Park on 24 March.
All roads lead to Nowlan Park on 24 March.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner.net

THE TV AND ticket details for the Allianz hurling league semi-final double-header have been revealed.

Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park will host the final-four fixtures on Sunday 24 March, with All-Ireland champions Limerick taking on Dublin in the opening game at 1.30pm.

The second semi-final between Waterford and 2017 Division 1 champions Galway will follow later in the afternoon at 3.30pm.

TG4′s GAA BEO will provide live coverage of the games, and will be followed by a deferred showing of Tyrone v Galway which is due to air from 5.20pm provided the hurling games do not go to extra-time.

Ticket prices for the double-header are available at €20 for adults and €5 for juveniles. 

Mattie Kenny’s Dublin charges booked their place in the semi-finals after a narrow one-point win over Tipperary in Semple Stadium, while Limerick comfortably dispatched Laois on the way to the last-four stage of the competition. 

As they prepare for a fourth consecutive semi-final, the Shannonsiders are aiming to make a league final appearance for the first time since 2006.

Joe Canning hit an impressive 0-15 against Wexford to steer Galway into the semi-finals where they will face a Waterford outfit who overcame Clare at the weekend.

Micheál Donoghue’s side will be looking to reclaim the title they won two years ago before going on to earn Leinster and All-Ireland honours later that year.

Further details about how to buy tickets for the semi-final double-header can be found at GAA.ie.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie