Afternoon all and welcome to today’s liveblog. It’s hurling on the agenda for today, with three Division 1 games taking place.

In 1A, league champions Kilkenny meet All-Ireland winners Limerick in the stand-out tie in Nowlan Park, while Wexford and Tipperary clash in Innovate Wexford Park. Meanwhile, 1B sees Dublin travel to face All-Ireland finalists Galway in Pearse Stadium.

All three games will be televised on TG4.