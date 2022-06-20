Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 20 June 2022
'You don't want professional fouls being rewarded' - does hurling need to add pitch markings?

Lee Chin should have been awarded a penalty late in Wexford’s defeat to Clare.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 20 Jun 2022, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,126 Views 0 Comments
Wexford’s Lee Chin appeals for a decision.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DONAL ÓG CUSACK has called for new pitch marking to be introduced in hurling after Lee Chin was denied a penalty in Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final. 

The Wexford forward was brought down by Cian Nolan during the closing stages of the game and a free was awarded, when the correct decision was to award a penalty and black card the defender. 

A new rule in inter-county hurling dictates that a cynical foul which denies a goal scoring opportunity inside the 20-metre line and 25 metres in from either sideline should result in a penalty and black card

Speaking on The Sunday Game, Cusack feels an additional pick marking needs to be added to the field to aid officials with the 25m principle.

“Tt’s a perfect example of why this rule was brought in,” said Cusack of Nolan’s foul on Chin.

“It was a really good rule. You don’t want professional fouls being rewarded and ultimately that’s what happened here. 

“Back in February, we spent a lot of time talking about this, in terms of how the rule would be managed.”

Liam Sheedy feels the Croke Park pitch markings should be altered in time for the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.

“The referees and umpires are asked to visualise a line 25 metres in from the sideline.

“The referees have a really tough job and they’ve an awful lot going on. If you’ve a line [drawn] that’s 25 metres in from the sideline, that clearly tells the referee. Lee Chin was either inside or outside the line.

“The referee moved the ball back out. I wonder was that at play there? Rather than having an imaginary line, and guesswork, why not put in an actual line and give you certainty?

“It’s a benefit to the players, the referee and the umpire. Why wouldn’t we, in two weeks’ time in the All-Ireland semi-finals, have that line in that says if you’re inside that and you do what happened yesterday it’s a black card and a penalty?

Cusack added: “It’s like as if, for some reason, the rule has been forgotten. When it came in the first day it was for the right reasons.

“It definitely acted as a deterrent for defenders. We showed loads of examples over the last few years of where they would have pulled players down, but it hasn’t happened.

“There’s no reason why we can’t line it to help referees and bring consistency which is what everybody wants in the game.”

