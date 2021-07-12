Clare v Wexford the stand-out tie in this morning's hurling qualifier draw

WEXFORD AND CLARE will renew their rivalry after being drawn together in the first round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side will meet Brian Lohan’s men in a knock-out fixture for a second successive season, while Laois will face Waterford in their first championship meeting since 2014.

Both games will take place next weekend with details to be confirmed later today.

Cork and Galway received byes into Round 2 of the backdoor.

1st round qualifiers

Laois v Waterford

Clare v Wexford

2nd round qualifiers bye

1. Cork

2. Galway

