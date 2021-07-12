Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 12 July 2021
Clare v Wexford the stand-out tie in this morning's hurling qualifier draw

Cork and Galway received a bye to the second round.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 12 Jul 2021, 8:44 AM
32 minutes ago 5,508 Views 2 Comments
Clare's Aidan McCarthy and Diarmuid O'Keeffe of Wexford.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WEXFORD AND CLARE will renew their rivalry after being drawn together in the first round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers. 

Davy Fitzgerald’s side will meet Brian Lohan’s men in a knock-out fixture for a second successive season, while Laois will face Waterford in their first championship meeting since 2014.

Both games will take place next weekend with details to be confirmed later today. 

Cork and Galway received byes into Round 2 of the backdoor. 

1st round qualifiers

Laois v Waterford
Clare v Wexford

2nd round qualifiers bye
1. Cork
2. Galway

