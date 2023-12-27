Tipperary, Kilkenny and Cork hurling stars amongst those who retired in 2023

Alan Cadogan (Cork)

Man-of-the-match on his championship debut against Waterford, Alan Cadogan was an electric presence when he burst into the Cork hurling attack just under 10 years ago. A dual player who played once for Cork in a football qualifier at Croke Park, the Douglas man won three Munster U21 football titles before choosing to prioritise hurling. He captured Munster championships in 2014 and ’17, winning man of the match in the latter final when scoring 1-4 against Clare. Injuries dogged his later years until retiring at the age of 30.

Éamonn Dillon (Dublin)

Known to his teammates as ‘Trollier’, Éamonn Dillon was a mainstay of the Dublin hurling team since 2012. A goal-scorer blessed with searing pace, Dillon started as a goalkeeper for the county’s minors before moving to the forwards. In 2011, his first year in attack, he won Leinster honours at U21 level and followed it up with a senior medal in 2013 but a knee injury forced an end to his Dublin days last March at 31.

John O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

Commonly referred to by his nickname ‘Bubbles’, John O’Dwyer confirmed his inter-county retirement in February, aged 31. A wristy hurler of incredible talent, he came up trumps on the biggest of occasions, scoring 2-17 in his four All-Ireland final appearances and winning two. He came within inches of a third in 2014 but for his long-range free being ruled out by HawkEye. He earned his All-Star that year to add to a collection that includes an All-Ireland U21 title and two Munster medals.

Neil McManus (Antrim)

He may have announced his inter-county retirement this summer at 35 but Neil McManus has showed he’s still operating at the top level. He was top scorer recently as he brought his club, Ruairí Óg Cushendall, agonisingly close to a second All-Ireland final appearance. Won Joe McDonagh Cup titles in 2020 and ’22 and bowed out after 17 years by ensuring Antrim’s place at the top table for next season.

“I did everything that was in my control,” he said. “I don’t think anyone in Kilkenny or Tipperary could have trained any harder or committed any more to it.”

Antrim's Neil McManus. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Niall O’Meara (Tipperary)

His inter-county career ended at 30 but Niall O’Meara departs with two All-Ireland medals to his name. His only goal in championship hurling arrived on the biggest stage, netting the memorable opener in the 2019 final against Kilkenny. He holds the rare distinction of Tipperary senior hurling and football medals (with Kilruane MacDonaghs and Thomas MacDonaghs) as well as two Munster titles, a Fitzgibbon Cup, and an All-Ireland intermediate triumph.

Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

An understated exit for the unassuming Pádraig Walsh who slipped away from inter-county hurling without the usual retirement statement. The 31-year-old played in both defence and attack during a 12-year Kilkenny career which was rewarded with a pair of All-Irelands and All-Stars in 2016 and ’19. He also won seven Leinsters, five National Leagues, and All-Irelands at minor, schools, and intermediate club level, the latter success coming alongside his brothers Tommy, Martin, and Shane.

Pauric Mahony (Waterford)

Still operating at the peak of his powers with a Ballygunner team that retained the Munster title this year, Pauric Mahony had stepped away from the inter-county scene last January, aged 30. A sharp-shooting forward and metronomic free-taker, the former Déise captain topped 500 points for his county between league and championship.

He won two National league titles to go with his 12 Waterford and three Munster club medals as well as a Croke Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup with De La Salle Waterford and WIT. Scored 0-11 in defeat in the 2017 All-Ireland final, ending the year as the championship top-scorer.

Waterford's Pauric Mahony. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Richie Hogan (Kilkenny)

“Don’t call me, I’ll call you.” So Richie Hogan signed off on 17 years in black and amber at the start of September, aged 35. The Danesfort forward was known for his incredible stickwork, which saw him recognised as Hurler of the Year in 2014. He was also named man of the match in the drawn All-Ireland final that year, scoring 0-6 from midfield.

His medal haul includes seven All-Irelands on top of 15 more national handball crowns and a world title. He won All-Irelands at schools, U21, and junior club grades as well as 12 Leinsters, five National Leagues, and four All-Stars, where he was selected at midfield, centre-forward, and corner-forward.

Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

An All-Ireland-winning captain and Hurler of the Year in 2019, Seamus Callanan called time on a glittering 16 years in the Tipperary jersey in September, just short of his 35th birthday. He was nominated for Hurler of the Year on three further occasions between 2014 and 2016. In the latter year, he put in a man-of-the-match performance in the All-Ireland final, taking Kilkenny for 0-13.

He steps away with three Celtic crosses to his name, six Munsters, four All-Stars, a National League, and an All-Ireland minor medal. His 40 championship goals, all scored from play, are second only to Nicky Rackard.

Shane Dooley (Offaly)

Offaly’s all-time top scorer retired from the inter-county game earlier this month. A member of the famed Dooley family, Shane carried on that rich hurling tradition in some style. He made his debut in February 2007 against Cork, finishing up in Croke Park in last summer’s Joe McDonagh Cup final against Carlow. The scoring stats are the standout figures from his time with the Faithful; 22-237 amassed in championship, while 35-480 was struck in the league.