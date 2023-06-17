In-form Meath book semi-final spot with 17-point as Down and Laois also advance

Meath 2-23

Wexford 0-12

Paul Keane reports from Pairc Tailteann, Navan

IN-FORM Meath underlined their Tailteann Cup title credentials with a whopping 17-point demolition of Wexford in Navan, Aaron Lynch and substitute Cathal Hickey with the goals.

James McEntee, in just his third game after being recalled to the panel, was man of the match and struck six points from play, the same tally as Jordan Morris.

There were strong cameos too from Mathew Costello and Padraic Harnan as the Royals eased to their biggest win yet under Colm O’Rourke.

Their reward is a place in Monday morning’s draw for the semi-finals with a Croke Park outing next weekend guaranteed.

An early blitz of scoring which saw Meath run 1-11 to 0-1 clear midway through the opening half left them virtually home and hosed.

Wexford scored an impressive preliminary quarter-final win over Offaly, the same team that knocked Meath out of the Leinster championship, but they looked fatigued on their travels and were easily brushed aside by a young Meath team in front of around 3,000 home fans.

Manager O’Rourke took the opportunity to run in all five of his substitutes by the hour mark with Daithi McGowan coming on and stroking over three points.

It’s the end of the line for John Hegarty’s Wexford in 2023, however, with their season now over.

Meath were without midfielder Ronan Jones, a key figure in their previous win over Down, who was replaced by Ratoath’s Jack Flynn while Hickey came in for Ciaran Caulfield.

If Jones’ absence weakened the team it wasn’t apparent as they immediately opened up with some of their best football yet under O’Rourke.

Corner-forward Morris evaded his man with a sumptuous solo dummy just seconds into the contest before darting through on goal and settling for a point.

Barely a minute later, Meath worked the ball out to Costello on the right wing and the Dunshaughlin man cleverly switched the play to the far wing with a diagonal kick to McEntee who struck his opener.

Wexford were under real pressure and struggled to contain the ferocity of Meath’s attacking movements which were a combination of long, direct balls to the full-forward line and quick passing medleys.

Morris and McEntee filled their boots with scores in the opening quarter and the Royals led 0-8 to 0-0 with 15 minutes played.

Eoghan Nolan struck Wexford’s opening point in the 18th minute but it was a brief respite from the onslaught and Lynch’s 20th minute goal for Meath, leaving them 1-9 to 0-1 up, went a long way to putting the game to rest at that early stage.

Again, Meath got joy from an early, long delivery for the goal with Flynn picking out Lynch in the left corner. The rookie forward still had plenty to do but cut inside his man close to the endline and slid a low shot to the Wexford net.

The only surprise was that Meath only added another two points before half-time but their 1-12 to 0-3 interval lead didn’t flatter them.

Lynch was taken off at half-time in an apparent precautionary move after a punishing opening half running the hard yards with Brian Cushe for company.

Wexford made an intriguing change too, moving midfielder Niall Hughes to the full-forward position to lend some punch and aerial presence to the attack.

Things got a little better for the 2008 All-Ireland semi-finalists who tagged on nine points in the second-half with veteran substitute Ben Brosnan among the scorers.

They needed goals and had opportunities but subs Brosnan and Richard Waters were both denied as Meath strode to a win that underlines their title credentials.

Meanwhile, Down and Laois also booked their place in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals. Goals proved crucial for both winning outfits as they overcame Cavan and Limerick respectively.

Colm Murphy hit the net late on for Laois in their win at the Gaelic Grounds, pouncing on a defensive error the concluding moments to ultimately separate the sides.

Limerick created several goal-scoring opportunities but failed to convert any of them as they relinquished a five-point lead in the second half to suffer that low blow from Murphy.

Down’s decisive goal against Cavan came from the boot of Danny Magill in the 68th minute. Down were leading by one point at the time, and Magill’s powerful strike helped propel Conor Laverty’s side to victory.

Cavan advanced in pursuit of a goal in the final moments but the Down defence could not be broken down, as last year’s Tailteann Cup finalists bowed out.

Meath scorers: Jordan Morris 0-6 (0-1m), James McEntee 0-6, Aaron Lynch 1-2, Mathew Costello 0-4 (0-2f), Cathal Hickey 1-0, Daithi McGowan 0-3, Jack Flynn 0-1, Eoghan Frayne 0-1.

Wexford scorers: Eoghan Nolan 0-2, Mark Rossiter 0-2 (0-2f), Ben Brosnan 0-2 (0-2f), Glen Malone 0-1, Liam Coleman 0-1, Paraic Hughes 0-1, Jonathan Bealin 0-1, Richard Waters 0-1, Eoin Porter 0-1.

Meath

1. Sean Brennan (Dunderry)

4. Harry O’Higgins (Drumbaragh Emmets), 3. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill), 2. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny – Captain), 6. Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey), 7. Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey)

20. Jack Flynn (Ratoath), 9. Conor Gray (Dunshaughlin)

12. Jack O’Connor (Curraha), 11. James McEntee (Curraha), 19. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Harps), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Aaron Lynch (Trim)

Subs:

23. Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne) for Lynch h/t

10. Daithi McGowan (Ratoath) for McEntee 48

17. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim) for Keogan 49

18. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey) for Flynn 51

21. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill) for O’Connor 59

Wexford

1. Darragh Brooks (Castletown)

2. Brian Cushe (Naomh Eanna), 5. Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue Cushinstown), 18. Conor Carty (Castletown)

6. Glen Malone (Shelmalier), 3. Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), 10. Brian Molloy (St James’)

8. Liam Coleman (Castletown – Captain), 9. Niall Hughes (Kilanerin)

7. Paraic Hughes (Kilanerin), 15. Alan Tobin (Starlights), 12. Kevin O’Grady (St James’)

13. Robbie Brooks (Castletown), 14. Mark Rossiter (Gusserane O’Rahilly’s), 11. Eoghan Nolan (Shelmalier)

Subs:

26. Richard Waters (St Mogue’s Fethard) for O’Grady 49

17. Ben Brosnan (Castletown) for R Brooks 49

19. Cian Hughes (Kilanerin) for Tobin 55

25. Cathal Walsh (Monageer Boolavogue) for D Furlong 59

4. Jonathan Bealin (Castletown) for Nolan 65

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).

All-Ireland SHC

Carlow v Dublin, 5pm

Other Tailteann Cup Quarter-finals

Limerick 0-14 Laois 1-14

Cavan 1-17 Down 0-15

