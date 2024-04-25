Cork ring the changes for crucial Clare battle, while Johnny Glynn named on Galway bench

CORK HAVE MADE six changes to the team that will take on Clare in the Munster SHC round-robin series this weekend.

Following their loss to Waterford, Niall O’Leary, Eoin Downey, Tim O’Mahony, Ethan Twomey, Declan Dalton and Brian Hayes all come in while Damien Cahalane, Ger Millerick, Tommy O’Connell, Mark Coleman, Conor Lehane and Sean Twomey all drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, the Galway team which will welcome Kilkenny to Pearse Stadium on Sunday has also been announced. Jonathan Glynn, who recently returned to the squad after a five-year absence, is named among the substitutes.

Conor Whelan and experienced midfielder David Burke have been restored to the starting team.

The Tipperary team has also been named ahead of their next Munster outing against Limerick.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

Advertisement

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), 11. Shane Barret (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton), 17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 18. Ger Millerick (Fr O Neill’s), 19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 20. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 21. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 22. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), 24. Jack O Connor (Sarsfields), 25. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 26. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers).

🚨TEAM NEWS🚨



Leinster Senior Hurling Championship



Galway v Kilkenny

🗓️Sunday 28th April

📍Pearse Stadium

🕑2.00pm



Match Ticketshttps://t.co/DaTMvbIIxl



Best of luck to Henry Shefflin, Team Management and our Senior Hurling Squad on Sunday !#riseofthetribes#gaillimhabú pic.twitter.com/GfgSRuElLV — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) April 25, 2024

Galway

1. Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

5. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore), 6. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 7. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan).

8. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 9. David Burke (St Thomas)

10. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 11. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas), 15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

Subs

16. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins), 17. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), 18. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh), 19. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree), 20. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), 21. John Cooney (Sarsfields), 22. Donal O’Shea (Salthill Knocknacarra), 23. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 24. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields), 25. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins), 26. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan).

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers will play their first game in the 2024 Munster Championship this Sunday afternoon @ 4pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds, when they face Limerick.

Manager Liam Cahill and his management team have named the following starting 15 and subs for the game. pic.twitter.com/k3PEnbA3zv — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 25, 2024

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan Kiladangan

2. Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers, 3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4 Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Michael Breen (Ballina), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill), 7 Conor Bowe (Moyne Templetuohy)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11 Gearóid O’Connor Moyne (Templetuohy), 12. Jason Forde (Silvermines),

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg), 14. Mark Kehoe (Kilesheelan Kilcash), 15 Sean Hayes (Kiladangan)

Subs

16. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris), 17. Robert Byrne (Portroe), 18. Paddy Cadell Jk (Brackens), 19. Seanie Kenneally (Moneygall), 20. Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha), 21. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 22. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney), 23. Noel Mcgrath (Loughmore Castleiney), 24. Andrew Ormond (Jk Brackens), 25. Sean Ryan (Templederry Keyons), 26. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields).

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!