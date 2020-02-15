This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Callanan to make first league start for Tipp while Dublin and Waterford also ring the changes

There’s plenty of inter-county hurling action this weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 10:27 AM
1 hour ago 1,662 Views No Comments
Tipperary star Séamus Callanan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND WINNING captain Séamus Callanan is set to make his first league start of the 2020 season for Tipperary this weekend.

Liam Sheedy’s side are in action against Galway on Sunday for their Round 3 clash in Division 1 [Throw-in, 2pm]. Along with Callanan, John O’Dwyer, and Barry Heffernan will also make their first start of the league.

Veteran defender Padraic Maher will bring plenty of experience to their half-back line, while Jake Morris and Jason Forde are named in attack.

Galway manager Shane O’Neill has made seven changes to his team for this fixture at Salthill. 

James Skehill replaces Eanna Murphy in goals, while Darren Morrissey starts in the full-Shane Cooney and Fintan Burke all come into the defence.

Niall Burke has been selected in the half-forward line alongside Joe Canning and Tadhg Haron, with Sean Bleahane and Conor Cooney joining the attack.

Elsewhere, Cork manager Kieran Kingston has announced four changes ahead of his side’s encounter with Westmeath in Mullingar on Sunday [Throw-in, 2pm].

Sean O’Leary Hayes and Eoin Cadogan have been drafted into the full-back line, while Conor Lehane and Jack O’Connor come into the forwards.

Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Lee Chin have been named on the bench for Wexford’s home tie against Kilkenny on Sunday [Throw-in, 2pm].

Cathal Dunbar and Conor McDonald will provide strong scoring outlets for Davy Fitzgerald’s side in attack while Damien Reck is named in the half-back line.

There are three changes in the Kilkenny side who will line out at Wexford Park as Conor Browne, Cllian Buckley and John Donnelly are all set to start.

Rian McBride is one of three changes on the Dublin team that will take on Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park later this evening at 5pm.

McBride will link up Jake Malone in midfield while John Hetherton and Davy Keogh have been named in attack. Danny Sutcliffe, Cian O’Callaghan and Eamonn Dillon all make way after being forced off with injury in Dublin’s victory over Laois.

Waterford boss Liam Cahill has elected to ring the changes for their trip to Limerick this evening [Throw-in, 7pm]. 

Stephen O’Keeffe, Calum Lyons, Kevin Moran, Conor Gleeson, Pauric Mahony and Jack Prendergast have all been brought into the starting line-up, while Austin Gleeson is named on the bench.

The Clare and Laois teams have also been announced ahead of their clash in Ennis on Sunday with Shane O’Donnell starting for the hosts while Ross King will feature for Eddie Brennan’s charges.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs:
17. Barry Hogan (Kildangan)
18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
20. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)
21. Paul Maher (Kilseelan-Kilcash)
22. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
23. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
24. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
25. Bryan O’Meara (Holycross-Ballycahill)
26. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
27. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’ Leary – Hayes (Midleton)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Tim o’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
6. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Chris O’ Leary (Valley Rovers)
9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas)
12. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Declan Dalton (Fr O’ Neills)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) 
15. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs:
16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)
18. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
19. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)
21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
22. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)
23. Michael O’ Halloran (Blackrock)
24. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)
25. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
26. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

