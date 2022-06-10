Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 11 June 2022
Advertisement

Wexford name unchanged side for All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Kerry

Antrim, who also stick with the same 15, go up against Cork.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Jun 2022, 11:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,493 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5788102
Wexford captain Lee Chin is named to start in midfield.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Wexford captain Lee Chin is named to start in midfield.
Wexford captain Lee Chin is named to start in midfield.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WEXFORD MANAGER DARRAGH Egan has named an unchanged team to face Kerry in tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship preliminary quarter-final.

The sides lock horns in Austin Stack Park with throw-in set for 2pm [live on GAA GO].

The Yellowbellies will come in as heavy favourites, and the same 15 from their win over Kilkenny — who went on to lift the Leinster title afterwards — last time out are named to start.

Kerry, who fell to a one-point Joe McDonagh Cup final defeat to Antrim last weekend, are yet to show their hand.

The Saffron go up against Cork in the other preliminary quarter-final tomorrow, and like Wexford, restore faith in the previous starting 15.

Belfast’s Corrigan Park hosts that clash [also 2pm, live on GAA GO], and the Rebels named their team last night.

The winners will advance to face Galway at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, with the victors of Kerry and Wexford progressing doing battle with Clare.

Wexford (v Kerry)

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s), 9. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 11. Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

13. Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s).

Antrim (v Cork)

1. Ryan Elliot (Cu Chullain)

2. David Kearney (Oisin), 3. Gerard Walsh (O’Donovan Rossa), 4. Paddy Burke (Ruairi Og)

5. Joe Maskey (Naomh Eanna), 6. Eoghan Campbell (Ruairi Og), 7. Conal Bohill (Naomh Eoin)

8. Michael Bradley (Noamh Eoin), 9. Keelan Molloy (Cu Chullain)

10. James McNaughton (Na Seamroga), 11. Ciaran Clarke (Mac Uilin)  12. Conor McCann (Kickhams GAC Cregan)

13. Conal Cunning (Cu Chullain), 14. Neil McManus (Ruairi Og),  15. Sean Elliott (Cu Chullain).

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie