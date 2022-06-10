Wexford name unchanged side for All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Kerry

WEXFORD MANAGER DARRAGH Egan has named an unchanged team to face Kerry in tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship preliminary quarter-final.

The sides lock horns in Austin Stack Park with throw-in set for 2pm [live on GAA GO].

The Yellowbellies will come in as heavy favourites, and the same 15 from their win over Kilkenny — who went on to lift the Leinster title afterwards — last time out are named to start.

Manager Darragh Egan has named his team for the championship clash with Kerry.

Kerry, who fell to a one-point Joe McDonagh Cup final defeat to Antrim last weekend, are yet to show their hand.

The Saffron go up against Cork in the other preliminary quarter-final tomorrow, and like Wexford, restore faith in the previous starting 15.

🚨⚠️TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT⚠️🚨



The Antrim Senior Hurling team to play Cork in the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final at 2pm in Corrigan Park tomorrow!



The Antrim Senior Hurling team to play Cork in the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final at 2pm in Corrigan Park tomorrow!

Belfast’s Corrigan Park hosts that clash [also 2pm, live on GAA GO], and the Rebels named their team last night.

The winners will advance to face Galway at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, with the victors of Kerry and Wexford progressing doing battle with Clare.

Wexford (v Kerry)

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s), 9. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 11. Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

13. Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s).

Antrim (v Cork)

1. Ryan Elliot (Cu Chullain)

2. David Kearney (Oisin), 3. Gerard Walsh (O’Donovan Rossa), 4. Paddy Burke (Ruairi Og)

5. Joe Maskey (Naomh Eanna), 6. Eoghan Campbell (Ruairi Og), 7. Conal Bohill (Naomh Eoin)

8. Michael Bradley (Noamh Eoin), 9. Keelan Molloy (Cu Chullain)

10. James McNaughton (Na Seamroga), 11. Ciaran Clarke (Mac Uilin) 12. Conor McCann (Kickhams GAC Cregan)

13. Conal Cunning (Cu Chullain), 14. Neil McManus (Ruairi Og), 15. Sean Elliott (Cu Chullain).