Five hurling matches live on TV this weekend as inter-county GAA action returns

Seamus Callanan and Gearóid Hegarty facing off last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AS INTER-COUNTY GAA action returns this weekend, five hurling matches will be available to watch live on TV.

The 2021 National Hurling Leagues get up and running on Saturday, with the mouthwatering battle between Limerick and Tipperary the big one that evening [throw-in 5.30pm].

Earlier in the day, Westmeath and Galway go head-to-head at 2pm, with the action live on TG4, while Dublin and Kilkenny lock horns at 3.30pm, as eir Sport provide the TV coverage.

The meeting of the 2020 and 2019 All-Ireland champions will be available to watch on RTÉ and on eir on the evening time, as John Kiely’s Treaty open their league title defence.

Live TV hurling coverage next weekend:



Saturday



⚪️ Westmeath v Galway, 2pm - TG4



🔵 Dublin v Kilkenny, 3.30pm - eir



🟢 Limerick v Tipperary, 5.30pm - eir & RTE 2



Sunday



🟡 Antrim v Clare, 1pm - TG4 app



🟣 Wexford v Laois, 1.45pm - TG4



🔴 Cork v Waterford, 3.45pm - TG4 — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) May 4, 2021

On Sunday, TG4 are showing a double-header with all the action from Wexford-Laois (1.45pm) and Cork-Waterford (3.45pm) available to watch live on the Irish station.

There’s no GAA GO coverage available for the hurling tiers below Division 1, but counties in Division 2 and 3 have permission to stream their own games.

Meath are one who have announced a stream for their clash with Offaly on Sunday.

Support The Meath Hurling Team

We are Live Streaming Meath V Offaly Next Sunday.

Link to the match on https://t.co/G4BB4jQIun

will be available later in the week.#YourEdge#BestSeatInTheHouse#GAABelong pic.twitter.com/gpfY0I7szy — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) May 4, 2021

Football is scheduled to return the following weekend along with camogie, with the ladies football leagues kicking off on the weekend of 22/23.

